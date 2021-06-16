Mayor announces return of Plum Island Kayak to the downtown

HAVERHILL — Plum Island Kayak will be returning for a second summer season in early July to the city docks off Washington Street behind the Tap restaurant, Mayor James Fiorentini announced.
Fiorentini said the City Council voted to authorize him to execute a licensing agreement for the Newburyport-based kayak outfit to the use the Merrimack River boardwalk, the city’s ticket/storage booth and the public dock at Riverfront Park as well as some parking in the nearby Phoenix Row housing lot.
The booth is to be used to sell tickets and store kayaks and related equipment. The agreement is from June 18 to Sept. 27.
City officials expect the company to open July 10 and extend just past the city’s end-of-summer River Ruckus downtown festival tentatively scheduled for Sept. 25.
“In keeping with our vision to increase public access to the Merrimack River and the riverfront, we have an agreement for Plum Island Kayak to return this summer,” Fiorentini said. “People kayaking in the river off our wonderful boardwalk and behind all our great restaurants is another great sign of how fun and active our downtown is and how far we have come.”
Ken Taylor, owner of Plum Island Kayak said his business was very well received by the community and various city departments during its first year in Haverhill last year.
"People loved the fact that we were here," he said.
This year, Taylor plans to expand his kayak rental business to include more advanced, long-distance touring kayaks for guided tours between Haverhill and Newburyport.
"We have trucks, trailers, vans and buses and can move people back and forth between the two communities," he said. "It's a way to reconnect the two cities like they used to be when paddleboats operated on the river."
Rentals and guided tours will be available Saturdays and Sundays, and also for group outings on weekdays by special request.
For more information, contact Taylor at 978-462-5510. Visit online at www.plumislandkayak.com.