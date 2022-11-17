HAVERHILL — A leaked video of an alleged hazing involving Haverhill High School football players shows a young man being dragged across the floor and stripped before a teammate stands over his head in just underwear and performs a lewd act.
Haverhill police and school officials are said to be the only ones with an official copy of the video, though Haverhill Mayor James Fiornetini said he was also shown the footage as the investigation unfolded.
Fiorentini called the acts “disgusting,” and fully supported Superintendent Margaret Marotta’s decision to cancel the remainder of the football season, including next week’s Thanksgiving game, and suspending the students involved.
“The players directly involved in these disgusting incidents should be immediately removed from the team and never be allowed to play high school football,” the mayor said. “There is no place on our teams or on any team for disgusting hazing such as this. Parents deserve to know when they send their kids to play high school sports that their children will be safe.”
Marotta said, “out of an abundance of caution, members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.”
