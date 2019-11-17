Mayor, council to discuss fire station repairs

HAVERHILL — The Central Fire Station on Water Street has a roof that leaks, mold, a decaying support beam and deteriorating walls.
The station was built in 1927 – the same year Charles Lindbergh made the first flight over the Atlantic Ocean.
The City Council is calling for a conference with Mayor James Fiorentini to produce a solution to the building's defects, which Timothy Carroll, president the firefighters union, called "a morale killer."
Fire Chief William Laliberty told city councilors last week that the station's roof leaks and the ceilings must be repaired.
"They keep patching it," he said, adding that the building probably needs a new roof.
"There's a lot more that's wrong with the station than just the roof," Councilor Thomas Sullivan said. "I couldn't believe the condition of the walls."
Laliberty said he requested money to do a study of the Water Street station, as well as the firehouses on High Street, 16th Avenue and South Main Street. That request was rejected, he said.
Councilor Michael McGonagle, chairman of the council's Public Safety Committee, said repairing the Water Street station, the city's main firehouse, should be included in the city's capital improvement plan. Each year that plan pays for expensive projects such as repairs to public buildings.
"I believe we have to do something now," McGonagle said about repairing the station.
Councilor William Macek asked if a federal grant might pay for repairs to the station. Laliberty said the Federal Emergency Management Agency does not provide money for fire stations.
"If this (Water Street station) were a private property, we would condemn it," Macek said. "We need to speak with the mayor and make this a priority."
Macek offered a motion at last week's council meeting calling for a conference on the station between councilors and Fiorentini.
The mayor later said he will be "happy to meet" with the council to discuss the issue.
"We're already working on this," Fiorentini said, adding an "outside person" will be hired to assess the station's roof and windows.
The mayor said he will ask the council for permission to spend $500,000 from "free cash'' — money in an emergency account — to fix the station's defects.
Fiorentini pointed out the city has spent around $5 million on new equipment, including fire engines and gear to keep firefighters safe. Those are the top priorities, he said.
"We know there's a lot to be done,'' he said, "and we will get it done.''