HAVERHILL — As Mayor James Fiorentini looks ahead to a possible reopening of schools in the fall, he worries whether the city will have enough buses and drivers to transport Haverhill's students.
With the coronavirus crisis still in play and students learning remotely, the buses formerly used by the North Reading Transportation company to transport Haverhill students are being taken off the road Monday, said NRT owner John McCarthy. Bus drivers are also being furloughed, he said.
McCarthy said he faces challenges trying to keep his fleet of Haverhill buses ready to roll once schools reopen. Those challenges include the costs of vehicle registrations, insurance and mechanically maintaining the fleet, he said.
"I had to make the decision to furlough 70 drivers and (bus) monitors, as well as mechanics and dispatchers as of Monday (May 18)," McCarthy said Friday, after discussing the problem with the School Committee the night before. "I'm also taking 34 big (regular) buses, 10 special needs buses and six vans off the road, including removing insurance."
McCarthy said he cannot afford expenses related to keeping the buses ready to roll because the School Committee refuses to pay the company while schools are closed.
"We do have modified agreements with most of the communities that border Haverhill so that while the pandemic continues, we're continuing to keep our fleets in those communities up and running," McCarthy said. "However, Haverhill has not come to such an agreement yet."
Last month, the School Committee unanimously approved suspending payments to all of the city's student transportation vendors, including NRT, while bus services are not provided because schools are closed.
At that time, all committee members agreed that NRT would forfeit $547,000 of its contract for regular school bus services not being provided as of April 1 and for the rest of the school year. Committee members also approved not paying the company $260,000 for in-district special education transportation not being provided.
NRT provides regular school buses, as well as mini buses that transport special education students within the Haverhill school district. The company serves 70 communities across the region, including Haverhill, North Andover, Andover, Lawrence and Methuen.
Fiorentini said he has been in discussions with NRT but has not come to an agreement on a dollar figure that is acceptable to the School Committee and would also allow the company to keep the buses and drivers ready to roll in Haverhill,
"I asked John McCarthy to come before the School Committee with an idea that we pay him a certain amount to keep buses on the road and that he would furlough his workers for a specific date of return in September," Fiorentini said.
The mayor said McCarthy is seeking $547,000 to keep his buses insured, registered and maintained from April 1 to the end of this school year, and that he kept his Haverhill drivers on the company payroll through May 15 as a "good faith" gesture instead of laying them off earlier.
McCarthy said he has taken buses off the road in Lowell and Chelmsford, two communities served by NRT that also decided not to pay for bus services while schools are closed.
"I share the mayor's concern of having enough buses and drivers ready for the fall, but I am not in the position at this time to have those vehicles ready for the fall," McCarthy said, explaining it would be a huge task to line up drivers and get the Haverhill buses ready to roll after they were taken of the road.
"Hopefully we can work this out with the School Committee," he said.
The Haverhill School Committee voted last week 6-1 against acting on McCarthy's request for $547,000 and instead tabled the discussion indefinitely. Fiorentini, who is chairman of the committee, cast the lone dissenting vote.
"I wanted to keep negotiating and I regret I have not come up with anything so far," Fiorentini said of the lack of agreement between the School Committee and NRT. "We all know we are facing a big budget problem and I think committee members are rightly concerned that we don't know what our revenue stream will be."
The mayor noted that without NRT, the city has no other option for school bus services other than launching its own busing program, which he said would be unrealistic.
"I'm frustrated with myself that I was unable to reach an agreement with NRT that would be fair to everyone," the mayor said.
McCarthy has said he is in the ninth year of an 11-year contract with Haverhill schools. He took over the contract from Coppola Bus company when he bought that company last year. Coppola bused Haverhill public school students for decades before the sale.