HAVERHILL — In his final State of the City address before concluding two decades in office at the end of this year, Mayor James Fiorentini revisited the past — when he was first elected, what it took to overcome a budget deficit, a low bond rating and more.
In his speech, titled “Our Best Days Lie Ahead,” the mayor focused on the dire financial situation the city was in 20 years ago and how he worked to turn things around by cutting expenses, implementing cost-saving measures, increasing revenues, transforming abandoned downtown factory buildings into housing and getting them back on the tax rolls and going from the lowest bond rating in the city’s history to its highest — making borrowing less expensive.
In his presentation, held in a packed city council chambers Tuesday evening, the mayor touched on a range of topics — paying off the crippling Hale Hospital debt, expanding the tax base, improving school buildings and reducing crime. He also showed a brief video created by HC Media contrasting the city 20 years go to today, and revealing his future vision.
“As you saw in the video, most of the old shoe factory buildings downtown were abandoned and off the tax rolls but the worst of it was the city’s finances,” Fiorentini said. “Because of the collapse of the municipal (Hale) hospital, we were left with the largest municipal debt in the history of Massachusetts. On top of that, the high school was on accreditation probation and there was no money to fix it.”
The mayor said that when he first took office the city faced a yearly structural deficit of between $3 million and $5 million.
“We saved some money by putting everything out to bid, even things that were not required to go out to bid like ambulance services, trash pickup, outside counsel, electricity,” he said.
The savings weren’t enough, so the city increased fees, introduced a new meals tax and began charging for parking downtown.
The mayor praised employees who were with the city when he became mayor for their dedication and efforts in helping turn things around.
Around 2008 or 2009, a recession hit and state aid was cut back by millions.
“We knew that if we were going to balance our budget, we had to tackle municipal health care costs which at that time were rising rapidly,” Fiorentini said.
He said that when the Legislature passed a municipal health care law that allowed cities to go into the same health care plan as state employees, with the support of city council, the city entered the Group Insurance Commission program, which Fiorentini said has saved the city millions of dollars over the years.
To increase revenues, the city established new fees, instituted a new meals tax which today brings in $1.2 million a year in revenue, and launched a pay-for-parking program in the downtown that brings in about $350,000 per year, the mayor said.
The mayor thanked former State Rep. Brian Dempsey for securing millions of dollars to put toward the Hale Hospital debt and also thanked Ernie DiBurro for donating $1 million to build indoor tennis/pickleball courts at Riverside Park.
DiBurro, a Haverhill native, told The Eagle-Tribune that Fiorentini took a city that was almost bankrupt and turned it around.
“He brought it to where it is today and we’re moving forward in a good way,” DiBurro said.
To increase the tax base, the city rezoned downtown to allow for housing, which resulted in the transformation of old vacant factory buildings into apartments.
By reducing the number of parking spaces per unit that a developer was required to provide, it encouraged redevelopment, Fiorentini said.
With the increased revenue, the city added back police positions that were cut then added 10 more, so that today Haverhill has the most police in its history, the mayor said.
Fiorentini said that from the day he took office to today, overall crime dropped by 65%, house breaks are down 75% and motor vehicle thefts are down by over 90%.
Also over the last 20 years, the high school was renovated, the Hunking School replaced, and major repairs and improvements made to nearly every other school in the city at a cost of about $110 million.
The city repaired old sidewalks, installed miles of new ones, planted more than 3,000 street trees, improved every park and playground and added several new ones.
“This year and last year there will be an additional 1,000 new jobs in our industrial parks as companies like Edwards Vacuum, Monogram Foods, and Amazon Distribution center have decided to relocate here,” Fiorentini said, which came as a result of rezoning those parks.
“I thank our great economic development team, Bill Pillsbury, Pam Price, Andrew Herlihy and Matt Henigan for making this happen,” he said.
Fiorentini said the most critical challenge the city faces today is to provide enough housing for residents, which he called a “moral issue.”
“To combat this, we’ve changed our zoning laws to allow for more housing and accessory dwelling units,” he said.
Another challenge has been to ensure every member of the community, regardless of their primary language or where they were born, knows that they are welcome in Haverhill. Fiorentini said he did this by advertising job openings in Spanish language newspapers, hiring on merit, increasing the number of bi-lingual employees and adding minorities to city boards and commissions.
Although he won’t be in office, a plan exists to spend $10 million in federal money over the next three years to fix roads and sidewalks. He asked the city’s legislative team to go to bat for Haverhill and double the amount of money it receives in Chapter 90 funding for street paving and sidewalks.
A planned $160 million investment, Merrimack Place by the Lupoli Companies, will dwarf all the other investments in downtown and will provide desperately needed housing, new restaurant incubator space, and outdoor public space that can be used for outdoor dining in the summer and a new refrigerated ice rink in the winter. Other large housing developments are in the works.
“What makes me the proudest is the new Consentino school we are going to build,” Fiorentini said. “Because we saved for this, because we planned for this, this new school will happen regardless of how the June 6 (debt exclusion) vote turns out.”
“I can say tonight with more confidence than I have ever had, that thanks to all of you, the future of our city is bright, and the state of our city is strong,” Fiorentini said.
Following the speech, several people praised the mayor for his vision and passion.
State Rep. Andy Vargas said Fiorentini loves Haverhill and does all he can to make it a better place to live and work.
“What resonated with me were the parts of his speech that were not always popular, such as housing, which some people don’t want to see more of but he’s unafraid to say it’s a moral issue and I give him a lot of kudos for that,” Vargas said.
John Chemaly, senior vice president of corporate strategies for Pridestar Trinity EMS, the city’s ambulance service company, said Fiorentini has been a fantastic mayor.
“He totally turned this city around and made it a shining star in this state,” Chemaly said.
