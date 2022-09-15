HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has hired a former town counsel for the town of Middleton to be Haverhill’s new assistant city solicitor.
Thomas Fallon, 64, an attorney since 1983 at the Beverly law firm Segal, Edelstein, Bussone & Fallon LLP, began working for Haverhill in August and will assist long-time Haverhill City Solicitor William Cox Jr. on a part-time basis. Fallon’s salary is $45,000 per year and his hours will fluctuate as needed, the mayor said.
Cox, the city’s primary lawyer since 2004, recently retired as legal counsel for the Haverhill School Committee after serving in that role for 12 years. The School Committee recently hired its own law firm.
Cox said the addition of an assistant city solicitor will allow the city to reduce the use of outside lawyers and legal firms.
“Attorney Fallon is a great addition, and we look forward to working with him,” Cox said.
Fallon, who graduated from Syracuse University in 1982, was Town Counsel for Middleton from 1998 to 2018 and before that served as that town’s Assistant Town Counsel from 1983 to 1998. He has also served as labor negotiator for the Beverly Housing Authority and is a former City Alderman in Beverly. He has extensive experience including but not limited to trial and litigation management, collective bargaining, employment litigation, domestic relations, municipal pension forfeitures and examining residential and commercial titles.
“I’m looking forward to working with Bill (Cox), the mayor and other city officials I’ve met,” Fallon said. “I’m already working on some cases and it’s a diverse work load. I really enjoy the practice of municipal law.”
According to Fallon’s resume, he has appeared before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination; Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission; Joint Labor management Committee for Municipal, Police and Fire; Massachusetts Division of Labor Relations; Appellate Tax Board; and State Building Code Appeals Board.
Fallon lives in Beverly.
