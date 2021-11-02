HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini won a record 10th term in office during Tuesday's municipal elections, beating his opponent, City Councilor Colin LePage, 5,623 to 4,771 votes.
In other races, voters gave the nod to city council incumbent Timothy Jordan, who garnered the most votes, 5,601, as well as incumbents Thomas Sullivan, Joseph Bevilacqua, Melinda Barrett, Michael McGonagle and John Michitson.
Voters chose to fill three open seats on the council with Melissa Lewandowski, Catherine Rogers, and Shaun Toohey, a former school committee member.
School committee incumbent Paul Magliocchetti, the top vote getter with 5,953 votes, as well as incumbents Richard Rosa and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello all retained their seats on the committee, while voters rejected newcomer Miguel Quinones.
The mayoral campaign had turned hostile during the late stages of the race with the Haverhill firefighter's union mounting a social media and mailing campaign to oust Fiorentini and replace him LePage.
Firefighters Local 1011 officially endorsed LePage, while organizing an offensive that included sending campaign mailers to voters, claiming the city is unsafe because of the mayor.
The union also organized standouts and public events, including holding signs in front of city hall in support of LePage.
Fiorentini called it a "desperation attack designed to influence the election with fake news."