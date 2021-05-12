Mayor names Capt. Stephen Doherty as new deputy police chief

HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced that he has appointed Detective Capt. Stephen Doherty Jr. to be the city's new deputy police chief.
Doherty, a 26-year veteran of the Haverhill Police Department who began his career as an auxiliary officer in 1995, succeeds former Deputy Anthony Haugh, who retired Jan. 31.
Haugh took over for Deputy Chief Donald Thompson, who retired in 2015 after 37 years on the force.
Doherty, who lives in Haverhill, will be sworn in at a ceremony in the City Hall auditorium on Thursday morning.
Meaghan Pare will also take the oath as a permanent captain at the same ceremony, the mayor said.
Doherty, 48, vice-president of the Haverhill Police Superiors Union since 2008, has served in a supervisory or management capacity for 16 of his approximately 26 years in law enforcement.
He has headed Haverhill’s Police Investigative Division since 2018, the mayor said.
That division includes general investigations, narcotics and gangs, court prosecutor, evidence/property unit, IT/crime analysis and media affairs. Before that, Doherty was a Haverhill patrol officer from 1998 to 2004.
Doherty is also the Haverhill department’s primary Public Information Officer.
In his resume, Doherty stressed his skills in community partnership building, leadership, and labor relations “to focus on a point of view that is committed to community-oriented service.”
"My educational background, along with my diverse work experience, afford me the ability to apply sound leadership/management theories and principles to daily work situations in an effective and efficient manner," Doherty said in his resume.
Doherty has bachelor’s and master's degrees in law enforcement and criminal justice administration from Western New England College.
When Haugh was sworn in, Mayor James Fiorentini said although the position was taken out of Civil Service a year prior to Haugh's appointment, a move which allowed him to search for candidates from outside the department, he considered only members of the Haverhill force for the job.
Fiorentini launched an assessment center process in April to find the best candidate to fill Haugh's position.
"I want to ensure the deputy is someone (Chief Alan DeNaro) can work with," Fiorentini said of the candidate review process that resulted in his selection of Doherty as deputy.
The Haverhill Police Department is an accredited police department that serves a population of more than 63,000 residents in a 36-mile, mixed urban and rural area, according to city officials. There are 110 sworn officers and 21 civilian employees in the department.
See a complete report in Thursday's Eagle-Tribune.