HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini said he has appointed retired Deputy Police Chief Anthony Haugh to run the Police Department for the next seven weeks while the city searches for a new permanent chief.
Longtime Chief Alan DeNaro, who plans to officially retire at the end of June, told Fiorentini this week that he is taking a leave of absence for health reasons, the mayor said. DeNaro's sick leave is expected to last until the expiration of his contract June 30, Fiorentini said.
“The city is grateful to former Deputy Haugh for agreeing to come in from retirement to help guide the Police Department during this transition period,” Fiorentini said. “Mr. Haugh is universally liked and respected by the men and women of the department.”
Haugh, who retired Jan. 31, 2021, is to be sworn in as interim chief Friday morning. He will serve in the role from May 24 to July 16 while the city searches for DeNaro’s permanent replacement, Fiorentini said.
“This will give us the opportunity to make certain that the search for a new, permanent police chief is thorough and fair and that we are able to take our time to consider all candidates from inside the department as well as those from outside,” the mayor said of his decision to offer Haugh the acting police chief job.
The mayor announced last week that the city has hired New Hampshire-based Municipal Resources Inc. to assist in recruiting, screening and interviewing police chief applicants. The city’s job posting sets June 1 as the deadline to apply and lists salary for the job in the low $200,000s, based on qualifications.
Fiorentini said the search for a new chief will be a public process open to applicants in the Haverhill department, as well as applicants from Massachusetts and other states. He said the search will be similar to the process used to hire a superintendent of schools.
Last week the mayor appointed 26-year Haverhill police veteran Capt. Stephen Doherty to be the city’s new deputy police chief.
