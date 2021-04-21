Mayor: Police seek to keep Haverhill homeless away from tracks after fatal train collision

HAVERHILL — The sister of a man who was hit by an Amtrak Train and killed in the Hale Street area says she is looking for answers about what happened.
Jennifer Benard of Haverhill said her brother Matthew Benard, 33, was an alcoholic who repeatedly refused help and may have been living in a homeless camp in woods behind St. James Cemetery off Primrose Street. He was hit by the train late on the night of April 10 not far from those woods.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he will send police to the camp in an effort to keep homeless people away from the train tracks.
"I will instruct police to go into these areas and try to move people away from the tracks to safer locations," the mayor said.
Benard said her brother was hit by the train behind Broco Oil company at 168 Hale St., in an industrial area. The tracks run north from that area toward the woods and the homeless camp.
Benard said her brother may have been walking north along the tracks toward the camp. The camp is several hundred yards away from where he was killed.
"It’s been a long week and in between grieving and planning of his services, I have ventured out into the world he lived in looking for answers," Benard said Tuesday. "There is an open investigation through the MBTA Transit Police, so I’m still not sure exactly what happened."
Benard said her brother spent most of his time in the vicinity of Winter Street and GAR Park, where various outreach services are available to people in situations like his.
Matthew Benard was killed in the same area where local boxing star Jeff "Hell Raza" Fraza, who appeared on the TV reality show "The Contender," was hit by a train and killed in the early morning of Feb. 4, 2012. Fraza, 34, appeared to be talking on a cellphone when he was hit by an MBTA train on the tracks along Hale Street just before 1:30 a.m., police said.
Benard said her brother grew up in Haverhill, attending Whittier Middle School and Haverhill High School, but dropping out before graduating.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, confirmed there was a fatal train collision April 10 at 10:37 p.m.
Benard said she was told the Transit Police are investigating and that the probe could take 30 to 90 days because they must wait for a toxicology report on her brother's body.
"I assume my brother was drunk, but I want to know why Haverhill allows these homeless camps to exist near railroad tracks," she said.
Fiorentini called the loss of Benard a "terrible tragedy" and said he is one of several people killed by trains in Haverhill in recent years.
Benard said she has started her own investigation, which included a visit to the homeless camp where she found empty prescription bottles bearing her brother's name.
"I learned that my brother was at a motel under a program throughout the winter, but that he left three weeks ago and was back on the street," she said. "I last saw him on Christmas Eve and this was the longest I went without speaking to him.
"We were close growing up, but when we lost our mother four years ago, it really sent him off the deep end," she said.
Benard said she tried to help her brother, but that he repeatedly refused to accept her offers, sometimes saying he just wanted to be left alone.
Joseph D'Amore, founder of the Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, a volunteer organization which prior to the pandemic was giving away free lunches at GAR Park on Fridays, has also visited homeless sites like the one behind St. James Cemetery to distribute food, water and information about support services.
"I remember him as being a very gentle and very nice person," D'Amore said of Matthew Benard, who he said was one of many people who received meals in GAR Park on Fridays.
Funeral services were handled by Driscoll Funeral Home in Bradford, where donations can be made to Just Church in Matthew Benard's name. Visit driscollcares.com.