HAVERHILL — A special task force formed by Mayor James Fiorentini met Sept. 14 to discuss Haverhill’s rich Colonial history and consider ideas for recognizing and honoring indigenous peoples who inhabited the city and region long before the arrival of European settlers.
Fiorentini noted the form of such a commemoration — whether it be a statue, trail, display or similar honoring — is still under consideration.
The meeting included Massachusetts and New Hampshire officials, educators, historians and Native American groups, who gathered at downtown’s HC Media studio as a follow-up to an August visit to the Hannah Duston statue in Boscawen, New Hampshire, by the mayor’s Native American Commemoration Task Force.
Wednesday’s roundtable included representatives of the Cowasuck band of the Penacook-Abenaki, scholars, descendants, and Dustin-Duston family members to continue researching and exploring the many issues and interests involving the Hannah Duston story and statues.
“We have many monuments in the city to commemorate various periods of our history, but we are lacking in any commemoration of indigenous people,” Fiorentini said in a previous letter announcing his commission and effort.
The most prominent being the statue of Hannah Duston holding a hatchet in her right hand. It has stood in GAR Park near City Hall for generations and has drawn criticism in recent year from a number of residents and Native Americans who consider the story it depicts an offence to Indigenous peoples.
The statue depicts Hannah Duston, a Colonial woman who, according to historical accounts, was kidnapped by Native American Abenaki people in 1697 during a raid on Haverhill and later escaped by killing many of them as they slept.
In April 2021, and after several public meetings to discuss the possibility of moving the Duston statue to a less conspicuous location, the city council voted unanimously to leave it where it is and also voted to provide space for a memorial honoring Indigenous peoples.
“We’re not going to re-litigate the statue of Hannah Duston, we just want to find a way to move forward,” said Task Force Chairman Dan Speers, a local poet and indigenous peoples’ historian.
Fiorentini said a tribute to Native Americans and their culture is “long overdue” and that he created the Task Force to determine the best way to honor the people who lived on the land now known as Haverhill and make certain their story is told.
Speers said a memorial would serve to inspire this and future generations with the knowledge and confidence that while recognizing the inequities, stresses and sacrifices of the past, the goal is to foster cultural and ethnic unanimity.
He said the group is looking to provide an accurate historical perspective on what transpired and happened to Indigenous peoples following the arrival, disruption, and colonization by Europeans.
Following the roundtable discussion at HC Media, Speers led the group on a tour of the Duston-Dustin Garrison House at 665 Hilldale Ave., the Hannah Dustin Park and Rock site on Monument Street, the Dustin landing marker on River Street (Routes 110/113) at Western Avenue, the Buttonwoods Museum on Water Street and finally the Hannah Dustin statue, erected in 1879 in GAR Park in downtown Haverhill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.