HAVERHILL — City spending is tightening amid the COVID-19 crisis, but Mayor James Fiorentini said money for potholes, police and fire personnel, and the new Consentino School are being preserved.
In order to conserve between $7 million and $10 million, Fiorentini said he is "pushing the pause button" on non-essential projects and those that do not have signed contracts. That, coupled with a hiring freeze for specific city departments, is necessary to avoid a deficit of at least $5 million during the next fiscal year due to the COVID-19 crisis, he said.
“We will evaluate each project on a case-by-case basis once we have a better handle on our finances,” Fiorentini wrote in a letter to the City Council this week.
Among the projects being suspended until further notice include work on a retaining wall at City Hall, repairs to the Merrimack Street parking deck and design work related to the next phase of the Bradford Rail Trail, Fiorentini said.
Sidewalk installations and street paving not paid for by state Chapter 90 money is also on hold. Emergency repairs are authorized when a danger is present, the mayor said. He said this saves the city an estimated $2.5 million.
Delaying construction of a new animal shelter keeps $1.5 million in reserves, Fiorentini said, adding that repairs to the existing shelter are being authorized in the interim. Installation of new windows at the Water Street fire station also must wait, he said.
Delaying those projects and others allow for money to be used to keep the Consentino Middle School renovation on track, the mayor said. It also allows the police and fire departments to be exempt from the hiring freezes other city departments now face. Three city job openings will be put on hold, Fiorentini said — one in the city clerk's office and two at the public library.
There was a time in Haverhill "when we were forced to close a fire station and our public library,” Fiorentini said. “We cannot allow that to happen this time. If that means holding off on some important capital projects so that we can use that money to keep vital services intact, then that is what we need to do.”
The Consentino School project must forge ahead as scheduled, according to Fiorentini, or else Haverhill risks losing its place on the state funding list. The school, which houses about 1,000 students in grades four to eight, was one of 12 school projects across the state granted approval by the Massachusetts School Building Authority Board of Directors in December 2018. The state is expected to pick up about 70 percent of the cost to install a new roof and up to eight classrooms and teaching spaces. The city will pay the rest.
The mayor said the city has enough money in its cash reserve fund to meet a deficit this fiscal year, which ends June 30. The following year's situation remains to be seen.
"(That) will certainly require us to use some of our rainy day funds,'' he said, ''but it is too early to tell exactly how much or whether or not that will be sufficient.''
CLOSER LOOK AT PROJECTS ON HOLD
Here is a partial list, supplied by the mayor's office, of projects being suspended and their cost savings.
Street paving for fiscal year 2020: About $800,000
Street paving for fiscal year 2021: About $1.5 million
New sidewalks for fiscal year 2021: $200,000
City hall auditorium improvements: $50,000
City Hall air conditioning improvements: $100,000
Playground improvements: $100,000
New roof at Moody School: $400,000
New animal shelter: About $1.5 million
Design costs for Water Street improvements: $300,000
Design work for next phase of Bradford Rail Trail: $100,000
Design work for North Avenue safety improvements: $400,000