HAVERHILL — Gov. Charlie Baker swore in Mayor James Fiorentini on Monday for a record-breaking 10th consecutive term in office.
The city held its inauguration ceremony in the City Hall auditorium, where the new, nine-member City Council took the oath of office as did three School Committee members. Due to concerns over COVID, Fiorentini had asked members of the public to watch the ceremony on cable access television, although more than 60 people showed up in-person for the event.
City Clerk Linda Koutoulas swore in re-elected councilors Tim Jordan, Melinda Barrett, Joseph Bevilacqua, Thomas Sullivan, Michael McGonagle and John Michitson — who participated remotely — and newly elected councilors Melissa Lewandowski, Catherine Rogers and Shaun Toohey.
Also taking the oath of office were School Committee members Paul Magliocchetti, Rich Rosa and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello, all of whom were re-elected to office.
School Committee members serve staggered, four-year terms, with three of six members up for re-election every two years. The mayor serves as the chair of the committee.
Jordan, who was unanimously elected council president, re-iterated in his address his opposition to new large-scale housing developments until the city hires more teachers, more school guidance councilors, more firefighters and more police officers.
He suggested the city use some of its $38 million in American Recovery Act money for these purposes and also pushed to address what he said is an $18 million backlog of needed road repairs.
"I look forward to a healthy, respectful debate which will hopefully result in a compromise which will best serve the people of Haverhill," he said about working on his priorities with the mayor.
In his address, Baker joked that he was glad to see the City Council "doesn't always agree with the mayor," because, "the Legislature doesn't always agree with me either."
"One of the most important rules we learn when we are very young is not anyone ever gets their own way all the time," Baker said moments before swearing in Fiorentini.
In his address, Fiorentini reflected on the state of the city 18 years ago when he began his first term as mayor, saying the city was dealing with the Hale Hospital debt, high school accreditation concerns and a downtown that needed revitalization.
"We handled it because of all of you," he said about the support of residents, city employees and the business community.
He noted the city's most immediate problem is the worst pandemic in a century and that a variety of resources are being mobilized to address it.
"We will get through this and when we do, this is Haverhill's time," Fiorentini said. "Today we have millions of federal dollars coming to our city to help us modernize our water and waste-water infrastructure and if allowed to use it, federal infrastructure money to increase chapter 90 funding to help us modernize our roads, our sidewalks and our small bridges.
"This year, another part of the Hale debt, which has hobbled us for two decades, will be paid off," he said. "With that money we can build a new or renovated school at Consentino hopefully without a debt exclusion."
Turning his attention to the downtown, Fiorentini talked about a proposed $160 million project that would transform the Merrimack Street parking deck and bring hundreds of new jobs, new restaurants, new places to live and millions of dollars in new tax revenues.
But with this great opportunity, comes great challenges, Fiorentini said.
"We must not be paralyzed by those who are determined to oppose every change and those who look only to the past," he said. "This is our future, and we must not miss it."