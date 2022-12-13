HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini will ask the City Council to approve $160 million in funding to build a new Consentino School.
Fiorentini said his request to approve a “Scope and Project Agreement” would authorize him to send the agreement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which has accepted the project for reimbursement.
Fiorentini has said the Consentino School, which was built in 1969, is not falling apart and does not pose a danger to students and staff, but is in need of some serious upgrades as well as additional classroom space.
Officials have said there is no advantage to renovating the building considering the need to be code compliant, and that it would take longer to renovate than to build new.
They said a renovation project would result in a compromised learning environment, would provide awkward-sized and shaped spaces, low ceilings, reduced daylight and views, less green space and an unimproved field, along with higher operating costs over time.
In his letter to the council, the mayor said the agreement does not commit the city as to whether it will pay the cost of a new school within its tax levy capacity or by asking for a debt exclusion, and will ask the council to postpone any discussion of a funding method at this time so as to keep the project moving forward.
The mayor said he hopes to use retiring Hale Hospital debt by rolling that money over to the Consentino, but even then the city won’t have enough money for the project.
“Fortunately we’ve built up our levy reserve over the years by not taxing to the maximum and we have other reserves we can use,” he said.
Fiorentini said Haverhill is one of the few communities in the state to be able to build a new school without asking voters to approve a debt exclusion, however, two things could change that.
“One is if the cost of the project increases, then a debt exclusion might be needed,” he said.
“The other is the state will actually only pay about 45% and only for construction costs. Our legislative delegation needs to step up and get the SBA board to come in with a more realistic cost number. We should wait on a final cost and see if the state will increase its share and only then will we know if we need a debt exclusion. But as of today, it’s not needed.
“Instead of arguing and fighting, which is what we seem to do best, we should be celebrating a new school and whatever we need to do to pay for it we should do it,” he added.
The mayor will also ask the council to approve a Project Scope and Budget Agreement for the MSBA, indicating that the city approves of the project and will fund it.
“I am certainly aware that some city councilors would like to put this on the ballot,” the mayor said in his letter. “I request that you postpone discussion of that until after the bond order is voted on so that we can reassure the Consentino community that this project will move forward whether or not it goes on the ballot and whether or not the public approves a particular funding method.”
Plans to build a new Consentino School reached another milestone in October when the Massachusetts School Building Authority accepted the project for funding.
City officials said the SBA also accepted a project to replace the boilers at the Moody School and Silver Hill School.
Michael Pfifferling, assistant superintendent for finances and operations for Haverhill Public Schools, said the Consentino project has moved to its next phase, which the SBA refers to as “Module 6,” and involves roughly 10 to 12 months of detailed design to prepare for construction of the physical building, which will be located behind the current Consentino building.
School Facilities Director Steve Dorrance said a new building would create purposely designed spaces that meet program needs and would have an open feel of a contemporary school and result in virtually no disruption to the learning environment. It would also be more energy efficient and cost less to maintain and operate, he said.
For more information on the Consentino School building project, visit haverhill-ps.org/school-committee/consentino-building-project.
