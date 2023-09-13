HAVERHILL — Guy Cooper, who received 10 fewer votes than second-place finisher Scott Wood Jr. in the mayoral preliminary election on Tuesday, plans to request a recount.
If the results of a recount were to put Cooper in second place, he, rather than Wood, would face off against top finisher Melinda Barrett in the Nov. 7 municipal election in Haverhill.
City Clerk Kaitlin Wright said she notified all five mayoral candidates that the deadline to request a recount is Monday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. Candidates have six days from the day of the election to submit a request for a recount.
The results of Tuesday's preliminary election are expected to be certified next Tuesday, when the city's Board of Registrars meets.
The unofficial results of Tuesday's preliminary election showed that City Councilor Melinda Barrett received 3,891 votes for mayor – nearly four times as many as her two closest competitors, Wood and Cooper. The unofficial vote tallies in the mayoral race were updated on Wednesday and showed additional amounts for all five mayoral candidates.
Wood, who has served on the School Committee for 20 years, received 1,036 votes, increasing his lead from eight to 10 votes over retired police officer Guy Cooper who finished with 1,026 votes. The razor-thin margin prompted Cooper to consider a recount.
"I plan to file on Thursday or at the latest on Friday, but first I must read a multi-page document the city clerk sent me that explains how to file, when to file, and other details about the recount process," he said. "I'm hoping to make up the votes through a recount or through some form of a discrepancy."
Mayoral candidate Debra Campanile picked up one additional vote, bringing her total votes to 264, while candidate George Eleftheriou picked up two additional votes for a new total of 220. Neither one will be on the November election ballot.
When contacted by The Eagle-Tribune, Wood said he expects to be on the November election ballot.
"There were two tickets out of the primary, and we won one of them," he said.
Barrett could not be reached for comment.
Wood was also on the preliminary ballot for Ward 4 School Committee, but lost his bid to newcomer Mikaela Lalumiere, who received 716 votes, and second-place finisher Fred Simmons, who received 269 votes. Wood received 239 votes. Lalumiere and Simmons will face each other in the November election for municipal offices. Candidate Courtney Thomas, who received 194 votes, was also eliminated from the Ward 4 School Committee race.
