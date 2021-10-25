HAVERHILL — HC Media will host a mayoral debate between incumbent Mayor James Fiorentini and challenger City Councilor Colin LePage Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Watch it on local cable access channels 9 and 22. The debate is being hosted by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, Community Action Inc. and the Haverhill Latino Coalition. The moderator is Frank Novak.
Placing flags on graves
ANDOVER — The Andover Patriotic Holiday Committee will meet to place flags on graves Sunday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in anticipation of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. All are welcome to participate.
For more information contact Director of Veterans Services Mark Comeiro at 978-623-8380. In the event of inclement weather, please check andoverma.gov the morning of the event for any last minute changes.
Casino Royale at DiBurro's
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its sixth annual Casino Royale Saturday, Nov. 20, at DiBurro's in Ward Hill.
Doors open at 7 p.m. followed by charitable gaming and dancing at 7:30 p.m.
New this year is a high-roller dinner as well as a high-end raffle, music by Dan Sky and more.
Guest tickets, $100 per person, include heavy hors d' ouevres and cocktails, initial gaming chips and one raffle ticket to win fabulous prizes.
High-roller tickets, $175 per person, include a VIP pre-event dinner at 6 p.m., complimentary cocktails, a presentation by club leaders, a high-roller gift and access to the main event.
For tickets or to donate to the club, visit www.haverhillbgc.org/casino-night.html.
Holiday parade steps off Nov. 27
DERRY — The annual Nutfield Holiday Parade steps off Saturday, Nov, 27, at 1 p.m. from in front of the Adams Memorial Building, 29 West Broadway. This year's parade theme is "Unsung Heroes" and features more than 80 marching bands, floats, animals, costumed characters, dance troupes, twirlers, clowns and more.
The parade will also pay tribute to this year's Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, Ralph Valentine, along with Business Cents, named Business of the Year, and Center For Life Management, taking top Nonprofit of the Year honors.
Participation in the parade is free for area businesses, nonprofits and other organizations. Anyone looking to enter a float can find information at gdlchamber.org. Financial support is also welcome and appreciated. Email Chamber President Ashley Haseltine for more information at ashley@gdlchamber.org.