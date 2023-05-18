HAVERHILL — James "Jay" Fiorentini, the son of Mayor James Fiorentini and a teacher of the foreign languages at Haverhill High School, has been placed on paid administrative leave.
In response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Eagle-Tribune, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta confirmed the younger Fiorentini has been on paid administrative leave from the high school since May 4.
She said administrative leave is not a disciplinary action and does not in and of itself indicate that a conclusion has been reached regarding any allegations.
"The safety and well-being of our school community are our top priority; we take allegations of wrongdoing very seriously and investigate them thoroughly," Marotta said. "This is an ongoing personnel matter and by law no other information can be provided at this time."
The Eagle-Tribune had requested confirmation of Fiorentini's status as a Latin teacher after receiving calls from people within the high school community that he was on some sort of leave. The reasons for his being placed on leave are unclear and Marotta would not provide any clarifying information.
In May of 2012, The Eagle-Tribune had reported that the younger Fiorentini had been suspended without pay for three days the month prior for swearing at a female student. Then Superintendent James Scully would not discuss details of the incident, but said it happened in Fiorentini's classroom and that Fiorentini had returned to work after serving the suspension.
Mayor Fiorentini said he and his wife Martha love their son and stand behind him.
"We respect the standard process that applies to him and all school department employees," he said. "We look forward to this being over soon so that Jay can return to the job he loves."
The Eagle-Tribune was unable to reach the younger Fiorentini for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.