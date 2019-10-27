HAVERHILL — A theme of curiosity, adventure, dedication, commitment, and selflessness underscored the character of Dr. William D. McFee and Paul D. MacAvoy, PhD., who were inducted into the Haverhill Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon.
The new inductees own a long list of personal and professional accomplishments, but none were more important their families said than paying forward the goodwill they had received, which was cited as the key to their personal and professional acclaim.
The pair were the 41st and 42nd members of the Haverhill Hall of Fame. The induction honor is only awarded posthumously.
“My father always said that the lessons that he learned from his time in Haverhill were what carried him forward,” said Matthew MacAvoy, who spoke on behalf of his family and the induction of his father, Paul MacAvoy. “The lessons he referred to were commitment, perseverance, preparation and hard work.”
Those four guiding principles took MacAvoy, a 1951 Haverhill High graduate, to a full scholarship at Bates College. It was believed to be the first time a Hillie received a full scholarship to a college.
Later teaching at Yale, he authored the first of many books and sold all 800 copies to earn an $800 royalty check.
His prowess and a Ph.D landed MacVoy at the University of Chicago under the tutelage of noted economist Milton Friedman, one of his three supervising professors that had won Nobel Prizes for their efforts.
It was the most intimidating time for MacAvoy who arose at 4 a.m. to prepare for his meetings with his mentor.
Each time things got tough, MacAvoy reverted to his Haverhill roots and four guiding principles to steer him through, Matthew said.
In 1975, MacAvoy was appointed to the Council of Economic Advisors for President Gerald Ford. “He was extremely proud of his work for the president and the country,” Matthew said. The greatest memento of his dad’s career remains his father’s White House ID card with the word “expired” stamped across it in red ink.
Later helping candidate George H.W. Bush in Kennebunkport prepare for a debate with Ronald Reagan, MacAvoy was handed a book by Reagan. MacAvoy proclaimed on the front porch at the family compound in Maine that book contained “voodoo economics.” The term stuck and has been widely attributed to MacAvoy.
When tasked as the dean of the new business school at the University of Rochester, MacAvoy needed to generate funding as do many academic institutions. Instead of asking for money, MacAvoy informed former US Treasury Secretary William E. Simon they were naming the school after him and the funnel of funds soon followed. “Dad considered that one of his greatest coups,” Matthew said while smiling.
It wasn’t until years later, at Brown University, that MacAvoy received his greatest reward being voted the university’s top professor one year.
“His true passion was and remained teaching and working with students in the classroom,” Matthew said. “He helped students become critical thinkers for the betterment of society as a whole.”
Similarly, Dr. William D. McFee, who spent 50 years as a physician and started his practice at 345 Main St., never refused a patient and put the concerns and care of others before that of himself.
“If they couldn’t afford to pay, he took whatever they had either by bartering or if they just had something from the garden, then that was good enough,” said his granddaughter Pamela Woodman of McFee, who was born in 1874.
A pioneer in the field of electrotherapy, his expertise landed him at Walter Reed Army Hospital for his World War I assignment. He was also chief of staff at the Hale Hospital, Woodman said. McFee authored many articles on physical therapy in leading medical periodicals.
“He fought many battles,” Woodman said. “He turned the almshouse into a hospital against much opposition from the mayor. And most of those first patients could not afford to pay.” That opposition fueled the citizenry to seek a change at City Hall.
Pressed to run for office after the mayor in 1922 was unpopular, McFee won and served one term from 1923-24 and was known as “the people’s mayor.” For a time, McFee also served as the city’s physician.
McFee, who delivered the Haverhill Evening Gazette in the summer while working as a clerk in a shoe store, also spent time swimming at Lake Winnipesaukee with fellow inductee Bob Montana who drew the famous “Archie” comic strip.
“He always wanted to be a doctor,” Woodman said. “And my mother said he was a wonderful, kind man. That’s what I remember about him the most.”