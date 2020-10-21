After two volunteer delivery drivers for the Meals on Wheels programs in Haverhill and Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19, the agency in charge of the program has made some adjustments in its meal delivery schedule.
In place of the daily delivery of meals, program staff members are delivering five-day meal packs this week and next as the agency's 20 volunteer drivers were all asked to quarantine.
The five-day packs include frozen meals as well as fruit and milk, agency officials said.
Daily hot meal deliveries are expected to resume Monday, Nov. 2.
A volunteer delivery driver in Haverhill tested positive late on Oct. 15, and in an unrelated case, a volunteer driver in Lawrence tested positive Monday morning, according to an announcement by Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, which operates the Meals on Wheels program.
Both drivers, and all other drivers they had contact with, were asked to quarantine, and the agency's Human Resources Department is performing contact tracing following established protocols, said Joan Hatem-Roy, CEO of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley.
Agency staff members are delivering meals in place of volunteer drivers who were asked to remain in quarantine this week and next.
"The health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and the people we serve is our priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have asked all our volunteer drivers in those communities to quarantine and talk to their health-care providers," she said.
All customers who receive home-delivered meals in those towns have been contacted, she said, noting there is minimal opportunity for any exposure to those customers.
"All of our volunteer drivers have been trained on COVID-19 contract precautions, wear masks at all times during contact with consumers and sanitize between deliveries," she said. "In most instances, the driver leaves the meal at the door after receiving verbal confirmation from the resident inside the home."
In cases where there are mobility issues, the driver does enter the home briefly and leaves the meal inside, but does not have meaningful contact with the resident, she said.
Haverhill residents were asked to use their emergency meal pack on Friday after the positive discovery, and no one went without a meal, Hatem-Roy said. Lawrence drivers were asked the same on Monday. Deliveries of five-day meal packs in both communities commenced on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and will continue next week.
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore is a private, nonprofit agency with a mission to ensure the health, safety and independence of older adults and persons with disabilities. The agency serves 28 cities and towns in northeastern Massachusetts.
For more information about the Meals on Wheels program, call the Elder Services' nutrition department at 978-686-1422.
Volunteer drivers are needed at this time. For more information, call 978-683-7747.
Learn more about the agency by visiting online at esmv.org.