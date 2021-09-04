HAVERHILL — The Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold a "meet the candidates" event on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White's Park, which is opposite the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Mill Street. Rain date is Sept. 15.
This meet-and-greet event is a way for voters to speak directly to the candidates for various political offices in the city.
Three people are running for mayor, 17 are running for city council and four are running for school committee. All candidates have been invited.