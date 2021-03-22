HAVERHILL — Zadrian Colon was in his bedroom listening to music early Monday afternoon when he heard someone blaring a car horn in front of the apartment building next door.
He went outside to see what was happening and found his friends Jacob Jones and Christian Arias pointing at smoke coming from the four-unit apartment building at 38 Jackson St.
Colon, 23, said he ran to the front door of the building and tried to open it, but it was locked. He kicked at it a few times but it wouldn't budge. With Jones' help, they eventually managed to force open the door.
"We ran up to the second floor and banged on the door,'' Colon said. "Then I ran up to the third floor and knocked multiple times, then kicked the door in. The woman there was apparently sleeping, so I told her dog to go downstairs. I found her cat in a closet and put it in a bag. Then the woman came out of her room, dazed and confused about what was happening. She had no idea her house was on fire."
Colon said they ran down the stairs together and got out of the building safely with the woman's pets. He said his friend Arias went to a back door to tell an elderly man who is a tenant in the building and his visiting nurse to get out.
As Colon was banging on doors of the apartments, 11-year-old Aaron Boldon was doing homework on his Chromebook in the second-floor unit where he lives with his mother. He got out of the building safely and then texted his mom, Christina Sheldon, 37, who was out getting gas for her car.
"He told me the house is on fire,'' Sheldon said of her son's text. "so I came speeding back and he was at the next door neighbor's house. Everyone got out safely, but everything I own was probably destroyed by water."
Fire officials are investigating what caused the 2-alarm blaze, which broke out just minutes after noontime Monday in the Mount Washington neighborhood. The fire was under control at 2 p.m., fire officials said. Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said there no was initial information about the cause of the fire.
O'Brien said nine people were in the building when the fire broke out and all of them got out safely. He said an early report that someone was trapped in the building was false.
The building is a 2-story home with a partial third floor on the front of the structure. That third-floor section was burning until just after 1 p.m., causing heavy smoke to fill the neighborhood. Flames and smoke were coming from the front of building's second and third floors when firefighters arrived, the fire chief said.
As firefighters battled the blaze, dozens of people gathered in the street and on their porches to watch.
Red Cross workers at the fire scene planned to find temporary housing for displaced residents and offer them other help.
Sheldon said had been in the process of moving her and her son to an apartment in Bradford, but had not yet moved many of their belongings, which include furniture, television sets, their clothing and a new computer that her son got for Christmas.
"I only brought a few things to my new apartment, including some blankets and some DVDs," she said of what she had removed from their current home before the fire.
The fire and response from firefighters caused changes to some afternoon school bus routes, plus delays in children who attended classes Monday from returning home. Several streets in the area were blocked off.
Public school officials sent an email to families, making them aware that afternoon bus routes would be temporarily changed or delayed. Parents were asked to monitor the School Department Facebook page for information. Parents were also advised they could contact their children's schools directly.
According to early radio transmissions over the fire scanner, the blaze began in a bathroom on the second floor of the building.
After having difficulty obtaining water due to a problem with a fire hydrant, firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the burning building at 12:42 p.m. to pour water inside, radio transmissions indicated.
National Grid was on the scene as of 1 p.m. Mutual aid to Haverhill firefighters was provided by Salem, New Hampshire, Groveland and Merrimac firefighters.
Firefighters on a ladder extended from a ladder truck poured water on the roof of the building just before 1 p.m. As that was happening, the roof over the third-floor section of the building collapsed and all firefighters were told to back away from the building.
Jackson Street is near the top of High Street, a steep road that levels out near the intersection of High and Jackson streets. The High Street Fire Station is a couple of blocks away.