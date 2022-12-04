Willow Ball-Roldan, 4, gets a special greeting from Santa and Mrs. Claus. She wore her red outfit especially for the occasion. Haverhill's Washington Square served as the gathering place for dozens of families for the city's Hometown Holiday Celebration, formerly the annual Christmas Stroll on Friday night, December 2. Dozens of families enjoyed live entertainment before Mayor James Fiorentini arrived by trolley with Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos and the city's annual Christmas tree lighting. 12/02/2022
