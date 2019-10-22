HAVERHILL — A 19-year-old Methuen resident who police say was with a 16-year-old who shot another man in the face last week was denied bail Tuesday in Haverhill District Court.
Defense lawyer Tim Connors for 19-year-old Edison Manzueta of 8 Whittier St., asked that he be released on various conditions, saying Manzueta is not a violent man, has no assaults on his record, and that he wasn't in possession of a gun at the time of the shooting.
Judge Patricia Dowling reviewed Manzueta's court records, and said, "This is the sixth time he's been brought into the court under arrest ... the sixth time ... he's 19-years-old ... he's detained."
Dowling scheduled a probable cause hearing via video conference for Nov. 15.
Manzueta was charged last week with armed assault to murder and was ordered held without bail pending Tuesday's dangerousness hearing.
Police also charged the 16-year-old Haverhill boy with armed assault to murder. The boy was arraigned in Lawrence juvenile court last week and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for last Friday.
According to a police report, a 21-year-old Lawrence man drove to Haverhill on the night of Oct. 13 to sell marijuana. The Lawrence man and his girlfriend were parked in the Mount Washington neighborhood. Police said they were there to meet Manzueta, who arrived on foot with the 16-year-old boy.
Police said Manzueta, who the woman referred to by the nickname Beetlejuice, and the boy attempted to rob the 21-year-old. Police say that the boy shot the man in the face.