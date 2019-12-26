Methuen man faces new charge in Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL — A 19-year-old Methuen man court officials say tried to avoid prosecution as an adult by using a 16-year-old to shoot a 21-year-old Lawrence man, has picked up another felony charge as the case heads to Salem Superior Court.
Edison Manzueta, of 8 Whittier St., Methuen, was initially charged with armed assault to murder after police said he was with the Haverhill boy who shot a Lawrence man in the face last October over what was believed to be a botched drug deal.
The Essex County Superior Court Clerk's office confirms Manzueta has been indicted, and in the process, picked up two additional charges in connection with the incident: assault to rob and attempt to commit a crime.
District Attorney's office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said Manzueta appeared for a Salem Superior Court hearing on Dec. 18 to determine if he is a danger to himself or others in the community. The outcome of that hearing has yet to be decided, according to Kimball.
When Manzueta appeared before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling last fall at arraignment, she said the teen had been arrested five times before.
According to a police report, a 21-year-old Lawrence man drove to Haverhill on Oct. 13 to sell marijuana. The Lawrence man and his girlfriend parked in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood, expecting to meet Manzueta, police said.
He arrived on foot with the 16-year-old, who attempted to rob the 21-year-old, and then shot him in the face, according to police.
While Manzueta's defense attorney Tim Connors argued at the district court arraignment that his client was not a violent man and was not in possession of a gun at the time of the shooting, the prosecutor argued Manzueta knew exactly what he was doing.
“The police detectives tell me that the older people, the gang members, are putting the guns into the hands of the juveniles, knowing not much happens to the juveniles in juvenile court,” Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said at the time. “It’s a sad state of affairs and it’s an unintended consequence.”