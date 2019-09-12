CONCORD, N.H. — A 28-year-old Haverhill man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for having a gun, drugs and intentions to sell the illegal substances, according to a statement from federal officials Thursday.
Nicholas Messina, 28, of Haverhill, was arrested at a Nashua, New Hampshire, hotel with fentanyl, cocaine, thousands of dollars and a loaded gun, the statement said.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Messina admitted to having the drugs in order to sell.
Messina pleaded guilty on May 29, the statement said.
“Drugs and guns are an extremely lethal combination,” U.S. Attorney Scott Murray wrote in a statement. “While fentanyl already has destroyed far too many lives in New Hampshire, the risk that armed drug dealers pose to the public cannot be overstated. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to stop interstate drug trafficking and the violence that is associated with drug dealing.”