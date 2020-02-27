Military meal magic

HAVERHILL — With lots of fresh ingredients to work with, chefs can do some great things in the kitchen.
But what if the only thing they had on hand was what's inside a military food ration — known as an MRE? Could they make the meal ready rations into something more appetizing?
That was the challenge a group of culinary arts students from Whittier Tech faced when they participated in the Army National Guard MRE Challenge at the Army National Guard facility in Natick on Jan. 28.
It was Whittier's first year in the competition.
Students were given six pouches of MRE meals, which are ready-to-eat packaged food rations used by the U.S. Armed Forces. They were tasked with using the ingredients to create an appetizer, entree, dessert and drink that would be more satisfying.
The MREs included drink powders and precooked foods served in pouches, such as chili and macaroni.
"I enjoyed the creativity," said senior Heather Twombly of Haverhill. "You had to actually use your imagination with different foods, even though they were dehydrated foods that were kind of disgusting. People do eat them."
Twombly's team made a spicy chicken taco out of a fajita mix included in the MRE, and also created a tomato soup by straining the tomato base out of a pouch of pasta and adding a packet of hot sauce. They also made a grilled cheese sandwich using the snack bread and cheese spread in the MRE.
"I learned that even though food doesn't look appetizing, you can turn it into something wonderful," she said.
With just 30 minutes to plan and 90 minutes to execute, the senior and sophomore teams transformed their food pouches.
After being tasted by National Guardsmen, Whittier's sophomore team was awarded a bronze medal for creativity.
Every portion of the meal came from the prepackaged pouches.
For an appetizer, they crafted a tart made from packaged breadsticks and jalapeno cheese with bean puree, topped with crushed red pepper and crushed almonds. Their entree was spicy chicken and beef burritos. They topped off their meal with a pound cake topped with craisins and crushed M&Ms.
They competed against 17 other Massachusetts schools and the sophomores plan to return next year.
"It was a lot of fun being in a different environment and working with something different," said Haley Miller, a sophomore from Salisbury.
Instructors Kris Crovetti and Tjitse Boringa accompanied the students.
"I’m very proud of them for putting themselves out there in an unfamiliar situation and thriving," said Boringa.
"They learned important team-building and communication skills," Crovetti added. "They were able to work as a team on a 6-foot table."