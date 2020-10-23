HAVERHILL — Police posted on social media that they have located 12-year-old Ayden Nelson, who was missing as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Police did not post any details about having located the boy.
Earlier, police had posted that Ayden was last seen in the Skateland area, which is near the southern end of the Comeau Bridge and in the Washington Street area, near the northern end of the bridge.
The boy was described as 5 feet tall with a thin build and long dirty blond hair, tied in a bun and that he was last seen wearing a black hoodie,