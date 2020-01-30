HAVERHILL — They say a picture is worth a thousand words.
In this case, a picture has generated plenty of words indeed — a missing picture, that is.
On Wednesday evening, former School Superintendent James Scully received text messages from staff members at Hunking School, saying a photo of Scully had been taken down from a wall in a hallway there.
The photo was one of several in a display of people who played key roles in getting the $61 million school built between 2015 and 2016.
The missing photo was an image of Scully, who was superintendent when the school was built. In the picture, he is standing with then-Assistant Superintendent Jared Fulgoni, Scully’s right-hand man in those days, and Tom Geary, the district’s facilities director at the time.
Scully, now retired, and Fulgoni, now superintendent of Amesbury schools, both had political tensions with the School Committee when they ran the School Department. It was not unusual for Scully to have run-ins with committee members. After Scully retired, Fulgoni tried to become superintendent but was passed over by some members of the committee in favor of current Superintendent Margaret Marotta.
When Scully was told Wednesday evening that the photo of him, Fulgoni and Geary had been removed from the school wall — a change noticed by teachers and other staff members — he found out the removal happened just after School Committee member Gail Sullivan had paid a visit to the school.
She and Scully had their disagreements when he was superintendent, and he began wondering whether she had something to do with the picture being removed.
“It’s interesting that all of a sudden Gail Sullivan visits the school late Wednesday morning, then a short time later my picture is missing,” Scully said. “I find it more than coincidental.”
When asked by The Eagle-Tribune for comment, Sullivan called Scully’s assertion, “absolutely ridiculous and insulting.” She said she visited the Hunking after concerns about cleanliness were expressed by another School Committee member, and that during her entire visit she was escorted around the building by Principal Shannon Gilligan.
“I’m a grown woman and I do not do stupid, spiteful, petty things and I resent the implication,” Sullivan said, reacting to Scully’s comments. “I have a full life and I don’t need to go around doing petty things.”
As Scully sat wondering about the photo, top school officials said they knew nothing about it being removed. Current Superintendent Marotta was out of town and said she was unaware of the situation. Gilligan, the principal at Hunking, was unavailable, but Assistant Principal Nathan Gage told The Eagle-Tribune he would look into the matter.
Meanwhile, School Committee member Maura Ryan-Ciardiello heard about the photo and said she was considering going to the school to view the wall and the spot of the missing picture, and try to get to the bottom of it all.
“I was first notified by people I know at the Hunking about a visit by Gail Sullivan late Wednesday morning and that the people who contacted me were wondering what the visit was all about,” Ryan-Ciardiello said. “Then, at the end of the day, I was told by more than one person, including a few parents of students at the school, that Mr. Scully’s picture was gone. It seemed odd to me.”
Another photo showing Scully is also on the wall, this one showing him with the late Michael Lyons, a Hunking neighbor who helped convince residents to support construction of the school. Scully said he believes that photo was not removed because it includes Lyons, who died after his work supporting the school, which required a vote by residents.
Ryan-Ciardiello said that on Thursday, she was told the photo of Scully and Fulgoni was removed from the wall because some of the photo’s mounting hardware was missing.
Gage, the assistant principal, said his research showed the photo was taken down by a maintenance worker because two of the picture’s three mounting brackets were missing.
“I was told it was falling off the wall,” Gage said. “I’m sure people were concerned and I understand that.”
Gage said the photo was still at the school and will be remounted to the wall.
Scully said he’s not sure whether he’ll accept the explanation.
“I don’t see how just one picture out of more than 150 framed images throughout the school can have a problem,” Scully said, “and I have to wonder why so many staff members were upset and texted me.”
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Ryan-Ciardiello texted The Eagle-Tribune to say the photo of Scully had been returned to the wall.