HAVERHILL — Superintendent Margaret Marotta could be in line for a bonus now and a pay increase in her next contract based on an annual evaluation that was recently completed by the School Committee.
No one gave Marotta an unsatisfactory rating for any of the goals and standards on which she was judged, but evaluations were not consistent among committee members. Several members, plus the mayor, gave mostly exemplary ratings while several other members gave mostly needs improvement and proficient ratings.
Those goals included professional practice, student learning and district improvement, while the standards included instructional leadership, management and operations, family and community engagement and professional culture.
It was Marotta's second review after she began her duties July 1, 2018, at a starting salary of $190,000 in year one, $194,000 in year two and $198,000 on July 1 of this year.
Her current three-year contract expires June 30 of 2021 and the committee is expected to decide on what her salary and bonus structure will be at a meeting in January.
In addition, Marotta is currently eligible for a performance bonus of up to 4% of her base pay. If the committee gives her the full 4 percent, as it did last year, Marotta would receive a performance bonus of almost $8,000.
She also receives an annual $2,500 payment towards the purchase of an annuity.
In last year's review, the School Committee gave Marotta mostly high marks, although a few of her strongest supporters said she needed to do a better job of communicating with board members, the press and the public.
Mayor James Fiorentini, chairman of the committee, said that from his perspective, Marotta has made dramatic improvements in communication since last year's review.
"I no longer get the complaints I was getting from parents and staff that the superintendent was not getting back to them," he said.
The mayor recommended Marotta focus more on creating a school building preventative maintenance plan for the upcoming year.
School Committee President Rich Rosa noted during the Dec. 10 School Committee meeting that copies of Marotta's 87-page evaluation are available to the public upon request.
Fiorentini said he wanted the evaluation process to be "transparent," but also said he didn't want the evaluation posted on the school department's website for all to see.
The mayor gave Marotta the two highest ratings of proficient and exemplary.
Rosa remarked in his evaluation that Marotta's overall performance was "exemplary."
"Her work ethic, transparent management style, and determination to do what is best for all students are her strengths," he said in his comments. "She provides the Haverhill Public Schools with strong, ethical leadership and unwavering professionalism. She is respectful to staff, parents, students, community members, and the School Committee."
Committeewoman Maura Ryan-Ciardiello was less enamored of Marotta's performance, giving her mostly needs improvement and proficient ratings and saying she added many administrative positions but the district would have benefitted from adding more teachers and support services.
"This pandemic hit us hard and reaching out for continuous feedback from all and sharing it with others would help with this difficult situation," she wrote. "Many adjustments have been made and I hope that Superintendent Marotta can make more improvements to help support our staff members, students and families."
Committeewoman Gail Sullivan gave Marotta mostly exemplary ratings.
Sullivan added that Marotta has "changed the district from a culture of 'just getting by' to working toward a culture of inspiring everyone to reach for excellence for all students - regardless of race, ethnicity or income.'"
Committeewoman Toni Sapienza-Donais noted in her review that Marotta’s overall performance fell into the needs improvement category, however, she did rate Marotta proficient in a number of areas.
"Marotta fell short in the area of Family and Community Engagement due to her substandard ability to communicate with the school district as well as the community at large," Sapienza-Donais wrote. "This was evidenced by the numerous rumors, fears, and concerns that erupted when not enough details were shared nor explained during the shift to hybrid and remote learning.
"Parents were confused and rightfully so when they could not get answers to what cohort their child would be attending, how attendance would be marked, how their child would be graded, how their child would be bussed and the like. Teachers were also left in the dark as to who could or could not teach remotely, how they would be chosen, who was eligible for COVID leaves, what remote teaching even looked like and how to balance both remote and hybrid teaching. It was a dark time for many with no answers coming from administration and many left on their own to figure it out."