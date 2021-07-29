HAVERHILL — The sign at the entrance to Winnekenni Park doesn't say much other than noting Winnekenni Castle is closed.
You might think it's because of the pandemic, which resulted in castle events being cancelled last year. But it's not.
The castle is believed to have a sickness of its own.
City Councilor Tom Sullivan, vice chair of the Winnekenni Foundation's Board of Directors, said problems that existed for a while including leaks and mold in the ceilings have worsened.
"A structural analysis was done and we are waiting for that report," he said. "We knew we had a mold problem but when the city inspected the building in March, it became apparent it was worse that we thought."
Signs of that inspection can be seen throughout the building, including first and second floor ceilings that were opened to expose what appears to be black mold resulting from water infiltration.
"This place will have to be gutted," Sullivan said about the interior that is made of sheetrock walls and ceilings. "This is an opportunity for a transformation and it will force us to make changes that we've wanted to make for a long time."
Richard MacDonald, director of the city's inspectional services department, said an inspection in March that was needed before the castle could receive its occupancy permit turned up problems with the building.
"There are many leaks and what we assume is mold, and we have concerns about the building's structural integrity so we asked Foundation members Tom Sullivan and Grace Marcoux to bring in an architect engineer for a survey, then give us the results along with their plan to correct things," MacDonald said.
In the meantime, the castle, which the city owns, cannot be occupied, he added.
"I don't see a permit in the near future," MacDonald said. "But we are willing to work with them as it's a beautiful building."
Perched in a clearing at the top of one of the city's distinctive glacial drumlins in Winnekenni Park, Winnekenni Castle has played host to a variety of events each year for the past four decades ranging from weddings to special events such as psychic reading nights, princess tea parties, live concerts, craft fairs and more.
Sullivan said a master plan for improving Winnekenni Park and the castle notes that in recent years the castle has undergone a series of improvements, including a new roof that was resealed last year, 47 new windows, and exterior repair and repointing of the castle stone in its worst areas.
The building also needs a new heating and a conditioning system, a sprinkler system, new restrooms and a new kitchen as well as other infrastructure improvements. It also needs more exterior repointing in order to ensure its use and enjoyment by future generations.
Sullivan said his board has discussed a long term goal of renovating the castle's old carriage house for use as a small performing arts center, gift shop and café and remodeling the caretaker's house, however, it will take a significant fundraising effort.
He said the Foundation has $1 million in its maintenance account, however, an estimated $3 to $5 million would be needed to gut and rebuild the interior.
Before embarking on a capital campaign, Sullivan said his board needs to be reinvigorated and made more diverse.
"We were once 20 members but we've dwindled to just five," he said. "We need new blood and we're asking those who are interested to join us."
In the meantime, Sullivan said his board's short term plan for next year is to install a three-season tent with flooring for hosting events that will generate revenue for the castle.
"We'd want a professional management company running it and we'd need luxury porta-toilets with sinks," he said.
Those interested in joining the Winnekenni Foundation's Board of Directors can contact Sullivan at tsullivan@cityofhaverhill.com.
box:
About the castle
Winnekenni Castle was built over a two-year period from 1873-1875 by physician-inventor James Nichols, who used 35,000 cubic feet of glacial boulders he found on site to build the structure, its architecture inspired by the great castles of England. According to a brief history of the park noted at winnekenni.com, the castle and surrounding property were sold to the city in 1895, when it became the city’s first public park.
The building's elaborate Victorian interior was destroyed by fire in 1969 and in the 1980s the interior was remodeled by the Winnekenni Foundation with the help of students and faculty from Whittier Regional Technical High School.