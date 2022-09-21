HAVERHILL — Following a brief but heavy rainstorm Monday night, city wastewater officials issued a “Combined Sewer Overflow Notification,” meaning the city experienced a combined sewer overflow from one or more of its CSO discharge pipes.
A new state law requires CSO communities to issue these notifications whenever there is a CSO, officials said.
CSO discharges consist, or likely consist, of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, officials said.
Public health officials recommend avoiding contact with water bodies during rainstorms and for 48 hours afterward, as there may be increased health risks due to bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff or discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.
According to a map, two discharges were recording along Little River in the downtown area. Little River flows into the Merrimack River.
For a map of the discharge locations, visit the city website.
“The storm dropped .58 inches of rain over a short period of time as recorded at the wastewater treatment plant, which overwhelmed the collection system,” said Isaiah Lewis, wastewater facility manager. “These typically happen during summer months during heavy rain.”
He said the city typically captures about 98 percent of the rainfall through its combined storm water and sewage pipes.
“The other 2% sometimes is discharged into the river, untreated,” he said.
He said untreated wastewater takes anywhere from three to six days to reach the mouth of the river in Newburyport, depending on the flow of the river.
“During the last fiscal year we treated almost 4.4 billion gallons of combined sewage and this latest event discharged a total of about 131,000 gallons,” he said. “But over the course of the year we see discharges of about 44 million gallons. The river, however, has a big volume of flow, about 1 billion gallons a day.”
He said the city is working on a project in the Locke Street area that experienced CSOs Monday night.
“This will take 10 years as it involves 500 acres and 10,000 feet of storm drain,” Lewis said. “It’s a very big and expensive project as these are the most frequent locations for CSO events.”
