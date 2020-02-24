HAVERHILL — A Memphis, Tennessee food retailer is considering Haverhill as one of several locations to expand operations, with the potential of 600 shift work jobs coming to the city should the deal come through.
Monogram Foods, the maker of Wild Bill's Beef Jerky, and licensed brands like Johnsonville and Butterball, among others, met with the city's Conservation Commission Feb. 13 to receive preliminary approval for site work at the business park off Broadway.
According to engineer Steve Stapinski and Paradigm Properties' Kevin McCall, the men working with Monogram Foods on the potential deal with the city, the project has scaled up in recent months. While Haverhill is one of several cities being considered, Stapinski said all involved are looking to fast-track the project.
“What Haverhill was going to have is a warehouse that is going to service an operation in Wilmington because it's close to the highway,” Stapinski said at the Conservation Commission meeting. “You'd have trucking, storage and some warehouse employees. This has morphed into something that is going to have 600 employees. It's a substantial change in use and it's a substantial investment,” he continued. “Just to give you an idea, when you walk into Starbucks and see a sandwich in the case, that sandwich is made by Monogram.”
The 15-year-old Monogram currently employs 3,000 in seven states, according to their website. The possible Haverhill location — situated at the Paradigm-owned 20 Computer Drive adjacent to Magellan Aerospace, Target and Southwick — would would join seven other Monogram locations, including one in Wilmington.
Mayor James Fiorentini and Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury are among those hopeful Monogram will make their new home in Haverhill.
According to Fiorentini, who met with the CEO Karl Schledwitz, the project ballooned from a small 100-employee idea to the current proposal of up to 600 workers.
"Six-hundred jobs — if we can get them — would be the biggest development we've had in decades in Haverhill," Fiorentini said. "It would instantly make them the second biggest employer in the city, second to Cedar's, who employs 700."
Fiorentini has long focused on bringing more business to the city's industrial parks, including the one at Computer Drive being eyed by Monogram Foods. In his January inaugural address and subsequently released “Vision 2035” Master Plan, the mayor discussed his hope to bring 30% more growth to the city through the business parks.
The master plan as approved in January calls for revising zoning to allow for commercial uses on upper floors in the city's business parks, with zoning recommendations for increased building height and reducing parking requirements.
Haverhill has three other business parks in addition to Broadway: Ward Hill, Hilldale Avenue and a smaller one on Newark Street.
A workshop meeting with the mayor and City Council to discuss zoning as it relates to the Master Plan is scheduled for Wednesday, Fiorentini said.