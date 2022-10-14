HAVERHILL — Monogram Foods celebrated the opening of its new 135,000-square-foot facility in the Broadway Business Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The company announced it currently has 250 employees from the Greater Haverhill area working at the facility, with plans to increase its workforce to more than 350 employees through 2023.
Monogram’s state-of-the-art facility, owned by the real estate investment group Paradigm Properties, was designed and constructed by Dacon Corporation of Natick.
The facility’s current focus is making breakfast sandwiches for distribution to coffee shop and restaurant chains, convenience stores and other food vendors. The operation is supported by a 109,000-square-foot, multi-temperature warehouse and a 26,000-square-foot product assembly area.
Charles Reilly, vice president of business development for Dacon, said “Haverhill stands above the other 346 cities and towns in its proactive business and permitting process,” citing his 40-plus year career in commercial real estate in Massachusetts.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the Broadway Business Park has seen a lot of growth in recent years with the opening of an Amazon distribution center, with Monogram, with Edwards Vacuum opening in December and Howland Development Company building there as well.
“All together there will be 1,000 new jobs in this industrial park alone,” Fiorentini said.
Karl Schledwitz, Monogram’s CEO, said the facility is created to fulfill increased demand by customers across the country.
“Dacon has been an excellent and innovative partner from start to finish,” he said. “We are proud of this project and proud to be part of the Haverhill community.”
Officials from Monogram, Paradigm Partners and Dacon partnered with Groundwork Lawrence to mark the event with a $20,000 “Growing Community” program.
During last year’s groundbreaking event, Monogram and Paradigm Properties collaborated with Dacon Corporation’s new “Designed with Dignity” philanthropic program to create the fund. The inaugural recipient was Emmaus Inc. in Haverhill, which indicated it would use the $15,000 it received to help move 60 families move from shelters into their own homes this year.
Groundwork Lawrence is a nonprofit civic organization that focuses on environmental improvement, fresh food access, youth and adult education, and employment initiatives in cities north of Boston.
“Groundwork Lawrence creates building blocks for community through its programs in civic, environmentalism and healthy food initiatives,” said Heather McMann, executive director of Groundwork Lawrence. “By providing current food support and longer-term garden sustainability, the Growing Community program addresses several needs. We appreciate the thoughtfulness and generosity that Monogram, Paradigm and Dacon extended in creating this comprehensive program.”
