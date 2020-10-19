HAVERHILL — More housing is coming to the downtown, after City Council approved an apartment complex for the former site of a Comcast office and other businesses.
The project continues a trend of new housing not only in large buildings such as old shoe factories, but also in smaller locations that bring in a few units each, but together give downtown a bigger residential identity.
A public hearing was held last week on a request from Anthony Rossi, manager of Emerson Investment LLC, for a permit to erect a building at 66 Emerson St. and create 24 market-rate two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The existing building, which will be demolished, is diagonally across from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill and is close to the multi-story Cordovan apartment complex.
The Cordovan, a building that was once part of Haverhill's shoe manufacturing industry, was one of the first industrial buildings to be converted to downtown housing. It was part of a trend that brought hundreds of apartments and condos to the city center more than a decade ago, kick-starting the resurrection of downtown.
Council President Melinda Barrett said the building that will be demolished to make room for the 24 new apartments has been in decline since Comcast moved out three years ago.
"This is a spot that has quickly become run down since Comcast was there," she said, adding that the location of the project would make it attractive for many people.
The project has received a favorable recommendation from the city's Planning Board and Economic Development and Planning Department.
Rossi, who is from Chelsea, said he purchased the property about two years ago and originally planned 40 apartments for the site, but scaled it back to 24 after the mayor and the Economic Development and Planning Department asked for a smaller project.
Rossi said he plans to erect a new building that will have an "abundance" of open space as well as green space, a dog park for the building's tenants and 41 parking spaces for them. He told the council about another development he did in Haverhill at the former St. Gregory School, 108 Harrison St., which he converted to apartments. He offered to take councilors on a tour of that property.
He said his new downtown project will fit the neighborhood's aesthetics and include outdoor lighting and decorative fencing to create a more "warm and inviting" look.
Barrett closed the hearing after there were no objections to Rossi's request for a permit.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan said he liked the proposal for several reasons, including that it is at the edge of downtown and that market rate apartments will help attract tenants who can support downtown businesses.
"I just heard that 23 percent of the restaurants in Boston are going out of business and I don't want to see that happen to downtown Haverhill," he said. "We need more people with disposable income who can support our reinvigorated downtown."
Sullivan also expressed support for what he said was the "mix" of apartments that Rossi plans to build.
"You have green space and I'm pretty confident you will never have a parking problem," Sullivan said, suggesting younger tenants are unlikely to own more than one vehicle and that the project is not far from the downtown commuter rail station.
Councilor William Macek praised Rossi for creating what he called "quality" housing in Haverhill, while Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien called it a "great project" for the city.
Eight councilors voted in favor of the project and one member was absent.