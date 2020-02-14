Mortar shell found in old Haverhill building

HAVERHILL —It was an unusual clean-up effort on Friday morning when someone discovered an artillery round in a multi-unit commercial/residential building.
Police said they were dispatched to 378 S. Main St. in Bradford at 11:01 a.m. Friday after the discovery. Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said State Police were immediately notified and that a bomb squad was dispatched to the area as well.
Stephen Faldasz Jr., 62, said he’s been living in a studio apartment at the rear of the building, the Lenox Center, for 14 years, but that the owner was selling the building and he’d been asked to move out.
Faldasz said that workers were in the building on Friday cleaning it out.
“The owner’s son knocked on my inner door late Friday morning to say they found a mortar shell and that I to leave for about an hour,” Faldasz said. “I’m not sure if they found it in the cellar or somewhere else. I was just told they found it on the premises and that they were evacuating the building.”
Faldasz said he got into his vehicle and drove to a friend’s house in Methuen.
Police posted an alert on Facebook just before 12:30 p.m. that the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad would soon be conducting a controlled detonation of the item in the Primrose Street area.
Residents in that area of the city were told not be alarmed by the detonation, police said.
“When I got back, things were back to normal,” Faldasz said.
According to city assessor’s records, the building at 378 S. Main St. was built around 1880.
Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said the bomb squad could not determine if the shell was completely inert, but that there was no explosive material inside other than possibly a live fuse.
“Out of an abundance of caution, they decided to conduct a controlled detonation,” she said.
Mieth said the bomb squad frequently responds to this kind of scenario, where people are cleaning out a house and find this type of old war souvenir.
“It’s quite common and in the event you find something like this, we ask that you contact your local police or fire department, and will be touch with the state police bomb squad,” she said.