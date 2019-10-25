HAVERHILL — The city has changed the hours of trick-or-treating Saturday to 4:30 to 6 p.m. due to concerns about mosquito exposure, Mayor James Fiorentini announced.
Haverhill city ordinance sets trick-or-treating as the last Saturday of October between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. The mayor ordered the change in hours this year due to public health concerns.
The state Department of Public Health currently recommends that outdoor activities in Haverhill end by 6 p.m. in response to a mosquito that tested positive in the city for West Nile Virus this past summer.
Neighboring communities, including Methuen — where a horse died of the mosquito-borne EEE virus in August — have also moved trick-or-treating to make sure it ends by dusk.
According to local forecasts, dusk will occur about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents are advised to take precautions against mosquito bites while trick-or-treating, such as applying bug spray and wearing clothing that covers their arms and legs.
The threat from mosquito-borne illnesses are expected to end after the first hard frost, which has yet to occur locally.
Bring unwanted prescriptions to police
METHUEN — The city's semi-annual Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Police Department, 90 Hampshire St.
The local effort is part of a national initiative to rid residents of unneeded prescription drugs.
Ruth’s House hosts bra drive
HAVERHILL — There is still time in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to bring in gently used or new bras for Ruth’s House clients.
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has bra donation boxes in their Harbor Place offices as well.
Hours for drop-off at Ruth’s House are Tuesday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hours for drop-off at the Haverhill Chamber are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit online at ruthsthriftshop.com.