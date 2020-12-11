HAVERHILL — The majority of students in Haverhill public schools who were expected to return to classrooms next week will instead continue learning remotely, likely not going back to classrooms until mid-January.
Due to concerns over a recent a spike in COVID-19 cases in the community and among students and school staff, students in kindergarten through grade 12 who are attending school under a hybrid mix of classroom and remote learning will continue with the remote model into January. They were originally scheduled to return to school Monday.
Most students are expected to return to their hybrid model of two days per week in classrooms and three days per week at home on Jan. 19, however, the School Committee could change the date when it meets Jan. 14.
Under a plan approved Thursday night by the School Committee, students in kindergarten through grade eight who school officials consider to be “high needs” — including children with special needs, English language learners and homeless students — will continue learning in classrooms four days per week, with Wednesdays being a remote learning day. Those high needs students are in a group called Cohort C.
Preschoolers will continue with classroom learning, while special education students at Haverhill High School will return to the building for specialized services only.
A Thursday night’s meeting, Superintendent Margaret Marotta gave the School Committee several options to choose from after she met Thursday afternoon with the city’s Joint Coronavirus Response Team. The team includes teachers, workers union representatives, principals, parents, nurses, a School Committee member and school administrators.
Nine members of the response team voiced their support for the entire district shifting to remote learning for all students, not excluding the high-needs group. School Committeewoman Toni Sapienza-Donais agreed with that proposal, but her motion to the committee Thursday night to make it happen was voted down.
“If you’re going to have a response team consisting of 18 members, with half saying it’s time to go fully remote, then we should follow through and value their opinion since they’ve been meeting weekly for months,” Sapienza-Donais said.
Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Education Association, the teachers union, said although teachers believe students learn best in classrooms, union members fear their health and safety needs are not being met. He asked the committee to pause the hybrid mix of classroom and remote learning. Doing that would mean a program that is fully remote — all students learning online from home and no days in classrooms.
Marotta recommended a return to in-person learning 14 days after New Year’s Day, which she said is a time for family gatherings and a potential source of virus spread. But because Jan. 14 is a Thursday, she didn’t want students returning Friday of that week. The following Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday. School physician Dr. John Maddox said he supported the 14-day waiting period after New Year’s Day for the health and safety of staff and students.
Committeeman Paul Magliocchetti said the decision to shift the school reopening date from Monday of next week to mid-Janaury was a very difficult one and that it caused his phone to light up with calls from parents during the meeting, which was viewed by the public on TV or online. With children not going to school for several more weeks, parents face caring for them at home or finding child care.
Committee members Sapienza-Donais, Gail Sullivan, Magliocchetti, Scott Wood Jr., Rich Rosa and Mayor James Fiorentini, who is chairman of the School Committee, voted in favor of shifting the reopening of schools to classroom learning from next week to mid-January, except for high-needs and preschool students in all grades below high school. Committeewoman Maura Ryan-Ciardiello voted against that plan, saying she wanted all students, including the high-needs children, to shift to fully remote remote learning. The committee also voted to place school sports, the Junior ROTC program, and other school events on hold, but agreed to allow tutoring to continue, remotely only.