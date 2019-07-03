HAVERHILL — A small airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Crescent Farm at around 8:30 p.m. when it developed engine trouble, according to Deputy Police Chief Anthony Haugh.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, Haugh said. It was not known at press time whether other people were in the aircraft.

Michael Miller, manager of the nearby Lawrence Municipal Airport, described the plane as a motor glider. The aircraft sustained minor damage, he said.

