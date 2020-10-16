Move it, leave it in park — even melt it? Debate over Haverhill's Hannah Duston statue escalates

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.