HAVERHILL — A proposal to build a five-story condominium complex on the Bradford side of the Merrimack River that was opposed by neighbors has been withdrawn, although there's a chance it might return.
Ernie Cioto, who owns the riverfront property at 38 Railroad St., proposed building three 55-foot-tall buildings, each with 18 condos, and with a public walking trail between the buildings and the river.
The proposal received a backlash from neighbors who complained their narrow street would become congested with many more vehicles and that the project was too tall for the area.
At the Sept. 15 City Council meeting, Cioto's lawyer, Paul Magliocchetti submitted a request to withdraw Cioto's application for the project. Magliocchetti withdrew the proposal "without prejudice," meaning Cioto can return to the council in the future with the same plan.
City Solicitor William Cox noted Cioto's request to build his project was initially classified as a special permit when it should have been submitted as a major site plan request under the city's waterfront district, a comprehensive zoning district for Haverhill's waterfront areas.
Cox noted that because Cioto withdrew his application without prejudice, he is eligible to return to the council with the same application, but would need to obtain site plan approval from the council before he could build.
Councilor Joseph Bevilaqua pressed Cox on explaining what rights the neighbors have in opposing the project should it come before the council in the future.
"There's no right to develop without council approval, correct?" Bevilaqua asked, to which Cox agreed.
"Under this particular system, there's a balancing of rights between the neighbors and the developer because they both have rights under our current ordinance," Cox said.
Councilor William Macek said neighbors sent him a letter with 36 signatures indicating they are not satisfied that Cioto withdrew his proposal without prejudice.
"The neighbors have legitimate, numerous concerns and if it's going to come back, it should come back with substantial change because there are a lot of unanswered questions, including some I didn't get answers to and some the neighbors didn't get answers to in over a year's period of time," Macek said.
Macek questioned the city's process involving developer requests within the waterfront district zone that allows developers to bypass the city's special permitting process.
He said that under waterfront district zoning, construction has become "a matter of right" and not something developers have to work to get permission for from the city.
"Because we went along with these eight overlays, we have given up our powers and our rights so now this specific plan, and two others, don't even go to the Planning Board and only need to meet the approval of our department heads, who can only report what the state regulations are," Macek said. "There's no real ability to negotiate with these developers to protect the rights of the neighbors and the citizenry. I wonder if we've made a mistake."
He said every waterfront proposal that has come before the city so far has had issues.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan agreed the city may have a problem with the waterfront district zoning process and noted his opposition to Cioto's plan.
"I personally don't like this site plan and I'm glad he's (Cioto) withdrawing it ... I wouldn't have voted for it," Sullivan said. "Tonight all we need to do is accept this and let this matter be withdrawn. It's a fight for another day."
One neighbor has said he was concerned about the position of the project's parking lot exit, which would result in headlights beaming directly at his home on the corner of Railroad and South Charles streets.
Neighbors said they felt let down by the city because six years ago it created a zoning overlay district that allows large residential buildings along the river without a special permit.
The only requirement is that the council give the project site plan approval, which is usually given if the project meets all the criteria and receives approval from other city boards and commissions.