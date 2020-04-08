HAVERHILL — Investigators have identified the man stabbed to death Tuesday night as 19-year-old Efrain Indio Maisonet.
The Essex County District Attorney's office said Maisonet was stabbed in a parking lot behind Haverhill stadium. He was with a group of friends when the incident happened, investigators said.
According to a social media post, a gathering in a parking lot in Bradford was planned by relatives and friends for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to remember Maisonet. Gatherings are a violation of the city's rule against groups of people being together during the coronavirus crisis. Just after 6 p.m., a police cruiser was parked at the intersection of South Main Street and Carleton Avenue near the spot of the planned gathering. No people were gathered.
District Attorney's office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said that on Tuesday night Maisonet was at a parking lot behind the stadium with friends when 18-year-old Oscar Quinones approached Maisonet and stabbed him. Quinones then fled, Kimball said.
Kimball said Haverhill police were notified around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday that Maisonet arrived at Holy Family Hospital across the street from the stadium. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was driven to the hospital by a person present during the stabbing, Kimball said. Maisonet was later taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Kimball said.
Quinones, who lives at 22 Sunrise Drive in Bradford, was arrested near the stadium by Haverhill police and detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's office, Kimball said. He is charged with murder.
Maisonet and Quinones were members of the Haverhill High School graduating class of 2019.
No other details about the incident or the reason for the stabbing were available from the district attorney's office or police.
Quinones will be arraigned at Haverhill District Court via teleconference Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Kimball said. He is being held without bail at the Middleton House of Correction. Due to the coronavirus crisis, Haverhill District Court remains closed to the public. Most court business is being conducted via phone or video, court officials said.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.