HAVERHILL — One week after the fatal stabbing of 2019 Haverhill High School graduate Efrain "Nene" Maisonet, his best friend Brieanna Leaphart got an idea.
With the coronavirus crisis preventing a formal gathering to mourn Maisonet's death, she found a unique way to grieve: Starting an online petition to name Haverhill stadium in honor of the young man she calls her "hero."
"It's been really hard to mourn him. We can't do it where or how we want to," said Leaphart, who lives in Lowell. Social distancing ordinances in Haverhill, where Maisonet lived, have made grieving the 19-year-old's death difficult, Leaphart said.
Since Maisonet's April 7 murder, small vigils have been held in various spots around Haverhill and in Lawrence, where Maisonet has family. Friends have also gathered to reflect at a colorfully painted bench near the Riverside Park parking lot where, according to a police report, Maisonet's Haverhill High classmate Oscar Quinones stabbed him during a fight. The parking lot is behind the stadium.
Leaphart said more than painting a bench should be done to honor her friend — and she's calling on city leaders to take notice.
On Tuesday, Leaphart, Destiny Anahi of Haverhill, another friend of Maisonet, and others emailed Mayor James Fiorentini, asking that he consider their request to re-name Haverhill stadium to "Efrain Stadium." An online Change.org petition started Tuesday afternoon has received nearly 3,300 signatures from friends and relatives of Maisonet, and other supporters, Leaphart said.
"It's important he be remembered there in some way," she said. "All of his friends and the thousands of people that signed the petition can attest to the fact that he might not be a hero to everybody in Haverhill, but that's where he grew up and he loved Haverhill. To us, he is a hero."
According to Haverhill Stadium Commission Chairman Thomas O'Brien, in order to gain naming rights for the stadium, a group must meet certain criteria, including paying about $25,000 annually to the city. The commission is seeking naming bidders after Trinity EMS ambulance service opted not to renew an eight-year contract that gave Trinity the naming rights. O'Brien said he has not been approached with a request about Maisonet.
Leaphart said she has raised $320 so far toward the stadium naming and plans to formally launch a GoFundMe.com campaign in the coming weeks. A basketball tournament fundraiser is also being scheduled, she said.
If she cannot get the stadium renamed, Leaphart hopes to re-name Nichols Street, where Maisonet grew up, in his memory. Should that not happen, she hopes to erect a bench in Riverside Park near where he was stabbed.
Fiorentini suggested planting a tree in Masionet's memory and told Leaphart he would be happy to help her do so after the COVID-19 crisis.
"I'm not saying Efrain was better than anyone else, but I'm not going to settle for that," Leaphart said. "A tree does not even begin to describe who Efrain was .... He loved anyone who loved him. If I could give him anything, I would give him a star in the sky: That's how he was — so bright and full of life."