Music gala tonight in Andover

ANDOVER — The Andover Vocal Music Gala, a celebration of music featuring middle-school and high-school choirs, will take place Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Collins Center, 100 Shawsheen Road.
More than 300 students will participate in this annual event.
Christmas party planned
HAVERHILL — Tickets are still available to the annual Council on Aging Christmas party to be held at DiBurro's in Ward Hill on Thursday, Dec. 19, at noon.
Entertainment will be provided by A Good Times DJ George Whitehouse, and the meal will include chicken florentine and brownie ice cream sundae.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., or online at haverhillrec.com. For more information contact Kathy Bresnahan or Rita LaBella at 978-374-2390.
Red Cross gifting blood donors $5 gift
ANDOVER — The American Red Cross encourages local blood donors to do a good deed ahead of the holidays by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets at one of several area donation drives. Donors with type O blood are especially needed. As an added incentive, those who donate through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.
Area drives take place in Andover on Dec. 17 and Dec. 29; in Haverhill on Dec. 26 and Dec. 31; and in Methuen on Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 14 and Dec. 18. Visit RedCrossBlood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
Boy Scouts will dispose of Christmas trees
METHUEN — Although you might be setting up your Christmas tree at this time, it's not too early to contact the local Boy Scouts to reserve a time slot for removal after Christmas.
Boy Scout Troop 60 will be picking up Christmas trees Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. for a $7 donation to their organization.
To schedule a pickup, text Dawn Breen at 978-335-3102 or email boyscouttreepickup@aol.com.
You do not need to be home to have your tree picked up. Trees can be left outside and donations taped to the front door.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will meet Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Joseph’s Trattoria in Ward Hill. The agenda includes updates of the commission’s activities.
For more information call Nancy Lavallee at 978-374-0519 or email nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Publishing discussion canceled
METHUEN —“Traditional vs. Self-Publishing,” a discussion with three authors from Rockingham Exchange Writers originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Nevins Library Garden Room, 305 Broadway, has been canceled until further notice.
Composer to speak at Temple Emanu-El
HAVERHILL — Rabbi Or Zohar — teacher, composer and performer of sacred music and scholar of Jewish thought — will be at Temple Emanu-El for a weekend of music and learning.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m., Zohar will lead a musical exploration and discussion of Jewish/Arab relationships in the Galilee, followed by a Havdalah service.
On Sunday, Jan. 5, he will present a program on Kabbalah. The morning will begin with breakfast at 9:30 a.m., followed by a presentation at 10 a.m. A donation of $10 per person is suggested for the Sunday program.
"Rabbi Or Zohar is an extraordinarily compelling teacher and performer," said Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El. “The music which he and his wife, Feliza, have created together makes traditional Jewish texts dance to new melodies and rhythms, joyful and contemplative and spiritually provocative."
This program is sponsored by the Temple's Adult Education and Music Committees.
Please RSVP to Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861 by Jan. 2. Walk-ins will also be welcome. The Temple is at 514 Main St.
Healthy recipe presentation for seniors
HAVERHILL — Wingate Residences invites Haverhill seniors to a presentation titled, "A Rainbow of Healthy Holiday Recipes," on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. at 10 Residences Way, North Avenue.
Those who attended will be shown seven healthy recipes for a full holiday dinner in a rainbow of colors. Samples of desserts will be served for guests to enjoy.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Learn about careers in accounting
HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, the professional association of CPAs for the state, recently previewed what an accounting career future would look like for 91 students, including nine students from Haverhill High School and nine students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School at its Is Accounting for Me? conference at Merrimack College on Nov. 22.
Teachers selected the students to attend the event based on their aptitude for accounting.
The following seniors from Haverhill High School attended the event: Brian Benjamin, David Brickley, Matt Corliss, Julia Delrosso, Louis Dimopoulos, Delani Dorsey, Chris LaFrance, Jason McKeon and Danny Roughan.
The following seniors from Whittier Tech attended the event: Izabella Bowman, Frank Carmargo, Victoria DaSilva, Cade Dones, Iliana Morales, Isis Muir, Ryan Nacy, Madeline Seavey and Caelyn Waite.
For more information about MSCPA’s outreach to aspiring CPAs and resources for high school and college students, visit cpatrack.com.
NECC recognized for student voting
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College was recently recognized for the high student voting rate in the 2018 midterm elections.
The college earned a silver seal for Excellence in Student Voter Engagement in the 2019 ALL IN Challenge Awards.
Close to 32% of Northern Essex students voted, an over 11% increase over the 2014 midterm elections.
Silver seals were presented to all colleges with a voting rate between 30% and 39%.
The Challenge encourages higher-education institutions to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship and make democratic participation a core value on their campus.
Janel D’Agata-Lynch, coordinator of civic engagement, service-learning and community resources at Northern Essex, said she hopes to keep the momentum going for the 2020 elections.
"We’re working now to strategize how to educate the campus community and get out the vote for 2020," she said.
To learn more, contact D’Agata-Lynch at jdagatalynch@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3471.