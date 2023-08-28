HAVERHILL — History came to life at the Duston-Dustin Garrison House on Saturday afternoon as visitors were treated to a Colonial-style muster that included men with muskets, a tinsmith and mead on tap.
It was the third annual muster at the 665 Hilldale Ave. site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The muster featured Benjamin Church’s Company of 1675, which played a role in early skirmishes between English colonists and Indigenous tribes.
Also on hand were the Acton Minutemen of 1775, known for their bravery in the first battle against the British in the fight for American independence.
Members of both groups demonstrated different marches and spoke about how to use muskets.
The event also included handmade Colonial era crafts, guided tours of the 1697 house, and consumption of mead thanks to the 1634 Meadery of Ipswich.
