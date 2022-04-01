HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual State Senate Breakfast Forum on March 25 at Salvatore’s Restaurant at the Riverwalk in Lawrence.
More than 100 people attended the event and heard from state Sens. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, Barry Finegold, D-Andover, and Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who talked about their plans for this year as well as current legislation they are working on and how they are helping residents and businesses in the Merrimack Valley.
They discussed workforce issues such as the importance of vocational training and education, transportation, the impact of inflation, and how they are supporting the business community.
“The Chamber and our state senators are working together to address issues that are affecting people in the Merrimack Valley,” said Chamber President and CEO Joseph Bevilacqua.
