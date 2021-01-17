HAVERHILL — Bob Polizzotti was at his favorite local Dunkin' Donuts shop just before Christmas when a friend who was a prankster asked if Polizzotti had seen the front page of the Dec. 23 Eagle-Tribune.
Polizzotti, who lives in Groveland, responded with a puzzled look on his face, but was able to solve the mystery many people in the Merrimack Valley were wondering about. He was the "bus driver Bob" a woman named Michelle Rivera was searching for through a story in the paper.
"One of the guys said, 'You made the paper,''' Polizzotti recalled. "And I said, 'No I didn't,' because he likes to play jokes on me."
"Then, of course, I bought two papers and here I am: 'Have you seen Bob?'" he said, reading the headline in the newspaper.
Polizzotti was referring to the quest started in mid-December by Rivera, a former Haverhill woman. Ten years ago, Polizzotti was the driver of a public bus and got to know Rivera and her son, Michael "Mikey" Tompkins, then 2, when they regularly took Polizzotti's bus from Haverhill to Lawrence. Rivera was living at the Emmaus House homeless shelter in Haverhill at the time and taking the bus to receive drug addiction treatment in Lawrence. She knew Polizzotti only as "bus driver Bob'' and had never forgotten that gave her $40 back then to buy her son a toy for Christmas that she could not afford.
"I was looking at old Christmas pictures and wondered how you were," Rivera told Polizzotti during a phone interview arranged last week by The Eagle-Tribune.
"I went on Facebook asking if anyone knew you,'' she said, explaining how her search started late last year, "and people told me to reach out to (The Eagle-Tribune.)"
She did indeed reach out to the newspaper. In the Dec. 23 story, Rivera said "bus driver Bob'' became an emotional anchor for her as she struggled in her early days of sobriety, trying to settle into the Emmaus shelter after her son's father left them just months earlier.
Once Rivera's initial plea to find Bob was printed in the newspaper, tips came flooding in about just who the man with a heart of gold was. Many Groveland and Haverhill residents, including former bus passengers, alerted The Eagle-Tribune to his identity, as did a member of his family and officials of the Haverhill-based Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, for which he drove the bus.
Then came the coronavirus-safe phone call that reunited them.
"With all the tragedy that's going on in the world, it's nice to have something good going on," Polizzotti told Rivera, who is remarried and now lives in Sandown. "My daughter was crying when she told me about (the article). This story touched me, it really did. I'm very glad to help you."
Rivera kept secret from friends and family that she had found Polizzotti — who retired from his bus driver's job four years ago — and was reuniting with him. But after her story appeared in the newspaper, she heard from others who reached out to talk about how his kindness had impacted them.
"I didn't think it would turn into something so big, but I just wanted to say hi to you," Rivera told Polizzotti. "The past five years have been good for me. I'm remarried and just bought a house. My husband is a hard worker, a really good guy. He couldn't believe that we found you. He was shocked."
Rivera said her son, who is now 12, even remembers getting the Christmas gift Polizzotti paid for all those years ago.
"We were in a much different place then," Rivera said. "Forty dollars doesn't seem like a lot of money now, but it really was then.
"I bet you didn't think about the impact it would have when you did it,'' she said to Polizzotti, "but it really had an impact.''
Rivera and Polizzotti hope their reunion is the start of a new friendship. They plan to remain in touch and get together in person once the coronavirus crisis is over.