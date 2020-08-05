HAVERHILL — Nearly 2,000 residents of the city are without power Wednesday afternoon in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, as remnants of Tuesday night's wind-driven rain hamper Haverhill.
According to a National Grid outage map, 1,851 customers near Northern Essex Community College are without power Wednesday afternoon.
Other outages are scattered across Bradford and Haverhill — some caused by problems that happened during the storm Tuesday and others from trees and tree limbs that fell Wednesday.
Some residents are still waiting to have their power turned back on after losing it during the storm.
Restoration times ranged from 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
On Middle Road near NECC, residents heard a loud explosion around 3 p.m. Wednesday when a tree fell next to the entrance to Meadow Brook Conservation Area.
A witness said that after the tree fell, Haverhill police Officer Jared Brady put out a small brush fire caused by a downed live electrical wire as he waited for National Grid workers to arrive. Haverhill firefighters from Engine 3 also assisted by cutting up tree branches and limbs in the street so that National Grid could access the area.
National Grid was on the scene 20 minutes after the down lines were reported, the witness said, and power was shut off to the area.
On Tuesday during the storm, the Police Department responded to 23 calls for either downed power lines or tree limbs, according to a daily incident log.
Staff reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this story.