Local nursing homes are benefiting from a new statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing for the elderly.
Members of the National Guard have so far responded to 23 elder care facilities in the Merrimack Valley, where 711 tests were administered, according to Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs Director Don Veitch.
Veitch said he could not name the specific facilities where the National Guard visited, but some organizations have made their own statements about efforts to combat COVID-19, including utilizing the state resource.
Baker last week highlighted the mobile testing program — a partnership between the state, National Guard and Department of Public Health — while announcing an infusion of $800 million in stabilization funding.
He expanded on it Wednesday, when he announced an additional $103 million for testing and personal protection equipment.
At Lawrence’s Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Center, at least six people have died and others, including staff, are sick with COVID-19.
“We are working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to test all residents who have symptoms,” a statement from the facility read. “The National Guard is assisting us with the testing process and our results are being fast-tracked through the state lab.”
Others, like Nevins Nursing and Rehabilitation Center CEO Joyce Shannon, are hopeful the National Guard will visit soon to test all 130 residents, as well as staff members who wish to participate.
As of Tuesday, she said the Methuen facility was home to four residents who tested positive for coronavirus. But there has not been an opportunity to test everyone, she said.
“We’ve had very few positives. Anyone who is remotely showing symptoms, we get them tested,” Shannon said. “Most of them come back negative. It’s out of an abundance of caution to make sure we’re keeping everyone safe.”
Joyce said she submitted a request Tuesday to the National Guard.
“Let’s get everybody tested, so we’re all on the same page. That’s the thought,” she said.
If accepted, Nevins would join the likes of 264 facilities across the Commonwealth that have amounted to 4,500 individual tests, according to numbers from Baker’s office.
Veitch explained that facilities request testing through their provider, up the chain to the state Health and Human Services sector. The requests are forwarded to the National Guard.
“The number of tests vary depending on request,” Veitch said. “We have tested facilities where the number was 75 or higher and others where they only requested six.”
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said Wednesday there were 245 confirmed cases in his city, 74 of which are in long-term care facilities.
Many of those cases are at the Oxford and Penacook Place, the mayor said, although other nursing homes in the city are also reporting cases of the virus.
The mayor said he has been calling all of the city’s nursing homes to ask if they need protective gear or testing.
“One that I called said they were running low on masks, so we were able to get some and we’re working on getting more,” he said.
The mayor noted that Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly is in touch with nursing homes as well as assisted living facilities to ensure they are aware of free virus testing by the National Guard.
Paula Drelick, president of Penacook Place, said the National Guard has so far swabbed 29 patients with seven positives, while four staff members who called in sick are staying home also tested positive.
A registered nurse who formerly worked for the state as a microbiologist, Drelick said her patients who tested positive are being isolated in their rooms and that any staff entering those rooms are donning protective gear before they enter, then are removing that gear when they exit.
Drelick said none of her patients are at hospital levels of illness.
“If they reach that point, they would be transferred to a hospital should they need a ventilator or high-flow oxygen that can’t be done at our level of care,” she said.
Penacook called in the National Guard last Saturday and again on Tuesday to administer additional tests.
“I feel like we’re doing everything we can,” Drelick said. “As this is a very unpredictable contagious disease and we’re doing our very best to keep it contained. The National Guard are such great partners. I thank the governor for putting that in place as it’s an awesome benefit.”
Reporter Mike Labella contributed to this report.