HAVERHILL — Hundreds of kids and adults showed up at Swasey Field on Tuesday evening to celebrate National Night Out, an event presented and hosted by the Police Department.
Officers grilled hotdogs and hamburgers, and also provided free snacks and bottled water, which volunteers handed out to the hungry crowd.
Community organizations operated booths and offered information about their programs and provided kids with free games for prizes.
Participating organizations included Community Action Inc., MakeIT Haverhill, Ozzie’s Kids, Greater Haverhill Pentucket Youth Hockey, the Sons of Italy Drum & Bugle Corps, Eammon’s Heart Foundation; Cub Scout Pack 63; Somebody Cares New England; the YWCA; UTEC; the Exchange Club of Haverhill and Leaving the Streets Ministry.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department presented demonstrations with two K-9 teams, while a state police helicopter conducted flybys above Swasey Field.
Haverhill police Officer Dan Trocki volunteered to get wet as the star of the dunk tank. The Kona Ice truck was busy serving free cups of flavored shaved ice, courtesy of the Police Department.
Since its inception in 1984, National Night Out has sought to make neighborhoods safer by promoting partnerships between police and the community, neighborhood camaraderie and awareness of police programs in the community, including anti-crime and drug prevention efforts.
