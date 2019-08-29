HAVERHILL — The annual Native American Pow-Wow will return to the Plug Pond Recreation Area the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8.
Gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Sponsored by the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness and the city’s recreation department, this family-friendly event has been hosted at the pond for 31 years. Over the years it has become one of most popular fall events in the Merrimack Valley.
Immerse yourself in Native American art and culture while experiencing food, music, dance, crafts, storytelling and other traditions that are part of this popular cultural and educational event.
Bring a lawn chair and sit back to enjoy the various dance-style demonstrations inside the circle.
Kayak and canoe paddling will be available at no cost. Children and adults can take guided kayak or canoe rides around the shoreline of the pond throughout the day.
Native foods, as well as American fare, will be available, along with arts and crafts.
Suggested donation is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 4 to 12 years. No donation is suggested for children younger than 3.
No pets, no drugs, no alcohol and no coolers are allowed.
For more information, visit mcnaa.org, call 617-642-1683, or email mcnaa@aol.com.
Hospice to hold fundraiser
LAWRENCE — Tickets are now available for "Cruising the High Seas," the 2019 annual food, wine, beer pairing and silent auction to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.
All proceeds from this event directly support patients and families from throughout the region receiving care from Merrimack Valley Hospice and High Pointe House in Haverhill.
This year’s silent auction will offer more than 100 items to bid on including jewelry, artwork, unique experiences and relaxing getaways. A selection of food, along with wine and beer, will be served at this tropical Islands-themed evening featuring live music, games of chance, and more.
Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online at MerrimackValleyHospice.org or by calling 978-552-4188. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
This year’s premier event sponsors include the Suzanne I. and Clive B. Fazioli Charitable Foundation as the lead sponsor and TD Bank is the chateau sponsor.
The Arc receives $100,000 Cummings grant
HAVERHILL — The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport Inc. is one of 100 local nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 each through Cummings Foundation’s $100K for 100 program. The Haverhill-based organization was chosen from a total of 574 applicants during a competitive review process.
This grant will help The Arc in starting its new DDS Employment contract, Community Opportunities for Meaningful Employment and Training.
The contract will provide employment opportunities to people with disabilities in the Merrimack Valley and Seacoast Communities.
This grant also will help The Arc in starting its new Supported Employment Contract funded by the Department of Developmental Services. Participants will develop work ethics, self-leadership skills, understanding of group dynamics, professional skills, and explore employment opportunities.
The $100K for 100 program supports nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties. Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the area where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed at no cost to the foundation, by its affiliate Cummings Properties.
Founded in 1970 by Bill Cummings, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 10 million square feet of space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the foundation.
NECC hosts CoOL seminar showcase
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will host a seminar showcase for its College for Older Learners from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliot St.
Seminar leaders will give a brief presentation of the CoOL courses offered in the fall.
Seminars, lectures, and courses include Mad Scientist Horror Movies from the 1930s to the 1960s; Tai Chi to Improve health; Walking for Fun and Exercise; Why Can’t We Just Sing Along?; The Science of Prayer and Healing; France in the 19th Century; Photography for Fun; reading “Little Women”; Arts and Aging; and Poetry Is Not a Foreign Language.
For a complete list of offerings, visit www.necc.mass.edu/cool.
Typically, classes meet once a week for a five-week period. Most courses cost $35 and some have additional costs (such as purchasing a book or other class-related material such as a yoga mat). Most courses take place on NECC’s Haverhill Campus at the Opportunity Works building, 671 Kenoza St.
To register, call 978-556-3700 or visit online. Approximately one week prior to the start of the course, a letter will be mailed with the details on location, dates and times. Parking tags will be mailed to those attending courses not offered at the Haverhill Opportunity Works building.
For more information, call 978-556-3110 or email Cool@necc.mass.edu.
Library hosts talk on Salem witch trials
GROVELAND — Author and playwright Michael Cormier of Atkinson will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland.
Cormier will speak on the widespread impact and legacy of the Salem, Massachusetts, witch trials.
For more information or to reserve a seat, visit www.langleyadamslib.org/about-us.